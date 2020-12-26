NORTON — For the second week a row, Tewksbury High senior Makayla Paige proved that she is in a class by herself when it comes to Massachusetts high school middle distance runners. Competing in the 600 meters at Saturday’s MSTCA Speed & Distance Meet at Wheaton College’s Bass Athletic Center, Paige blew away the field, winning in a time of 1:38.17 to easily outdistance second place finisher Marielle Goganian of Dover Sherborn, who finished in 1:47.36.
The victory in the 600 came one week after Paige had raced to victory in the 1,000 meters at the same venue, further establishing her dominance against her would be indoor track rivals in a season that has been postponed due the pandemic.
Paige also earned a fifth place finish in the 300 meters, finishing in a time of 43.57 in a race that began just ten minutes after the 600 finished. Running the two races so close together was tough on Paige, but she is looking forward to building off the experience going forward.
“The 600 and 300 were a lot harder than I expected,” Paige told Joe Reardon of the Boston Herald after the race. “Ten minutes isn’t a long time to recover. The first two laps of the 600 felt good then I got that hitting the wall feeling with 200 to go. It is good to feel that pain again, especially if I’m going to be running the 800.”
Paige was not alone in representing the Redmen at the meet, as two other members of the girls team also turned in strong performances, with freshman Cassidy Paige earning a tenth place finish in the 300 in a time of 49.27, while junior Molly Cremin was sixth in the 1,000 in 3:29.42.
The Redmen boys were also well represented, with sophomore Nick Alvarado taking fourth in the 1,000 in a time of 3:10.62, while fellow sophomore Alex Arbogast was second in the 55-meter dash in 6.69 seconds.
Freshmen Jack and Drew Rennell meanwhile, ran well in the 300 meters with Jack taking 13th in 41.09. while Drew was 15th in 42.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.