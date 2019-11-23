TEWKSBURY — Olivia DeLonais has succeeded at every level of lacrosse she has played in her life. From playing youth lacrosse in Tewksbury to playing on a pair of club teams to being a key contributor for the past three seasons with a very successful Central Catholic team, the Tewksbury native has shown the ability to be one of the best players on the field regardless of the level of competition.
Come the Fall of 2020, she will get the chance to prove herself at an even higher level. The Central Catholic senior attack/midfielder recently signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and her lacrosse career at Franklin Pierce University, where she hopes to help lead the Ravens to years of success under new coach Hilary Duda.
In fact, playing for coach Duda was one of the main reasons she chose Franklin Pierce over several other colleges.
“I decided to attend Franklin Pierce mainly because I just loved the coach,” DeLonais said. “She is a great coach, and also she is new to Franklin Pierce, so she is going to make the team fit her style of coaching. I also just loved the campus, the atmosphere, just everything about it.”
As exciting as it is to be beginning this new phase of her career, DeLonais also knows it will be the most difficult phase to she has ever faced. That combination makes her both very eager, as well as a little bit nervous to take the next step.
“I am really excited to face the new level of competition,” DeLonais said. “I know it will be difficult to adapt, because I will be playing a lot more than I am used to, and I will also be juggling school work as well. I know it will be tough, but I am really looking forward to it and very excited for it.”
One person who would certainly know as well as anyone, DeLonais’ coach at Central Catholic, Ashley Tsoukalas, has little doubt that her skills will transfer very well to the college game.
“Olivia is very self-driven and is always willing to challenge herself. She wants to learn the game and improve every day. She is extremely coachable and always willing to jump in or try new things,” Tsoukalas said. “Olivia is always willing to put herself out there to grow and learn as a student and as athlete. She loves the sport and I know she will develop a deeper appreciation for it when playing at the college level. We’re just a stepping stone for her continued success she will have at Franklin Pierce.”
Stepping stone or not, before DeLonais moves on to Franklin Pierce, where she will major in criminal justice, there is still the matter of finishing her senior year at Central Catholic, and of course finishing her lacrosse career with her Red Raiders teammates.
With a team that features many returning players off a squad that won a first round tournament game over Revere last season before being eliminated by Marblehead in the quarterfinals in an 11-10 heartbreaker, DeLonais is very confident that she and her teammates will experience another successful season.
“We bring back mostly all of our starters from last season, so our team should be very strong,” DeLonais said. “I love being with my teammates and coaches, so I am really looking forward to it.”
Her teammates, coaches and her parents were a big part of her signing day back on November 13. Along with her mom and dad, DeLonais also had the support of many friends and teammates as well as Tsoukalas and her club coach with the Middlesex Bears, Catherine Batchelder. Having so much support made an already very special day even better for DeLonais.
“Signing day was so exciting. To know that is was finally all real, and everything that I have been working so hard for so long was finally real, was awesome,” DeLonais said. “To be able to share it with my parents, friends, teammates and coaches made it really great. I am so happy to get the kind of support I do from so many people.”
The support she got from those closest to her came as no surprise to Tsoukalas, who says that as great a player as DeLonais is, she is an even better person.
“Olivia is very outgoing and has a warm, welcoming personality. She’s always looks at the bright side of situations and cheers people up,” Tsoukalas said. “She cares about the relationships she builds and fosters growth individually and collectively on the team. Plain and simple, Olivia is just a person you enjoy being around.”
