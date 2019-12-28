BOSTON – On Saturday, two Tewksbury Memorial High School track athletes broke several longstanding program records.
Senior Zach LaLonde of the boys team finished the 400-meters at 51.44 seconds at the Boston University Mini-Meet. His amazing performance broke the 2004 mark set previously by Jonathan Flanagan. On the girls' side, junior Makayla Paige ran a 57.42 time in the same 400-meter event, breaking the mark previously held by Jess Bridle of 58.66, which occurred back in 2012.
"This is an open meet that athletes of any age can compete in, so it’s a unique mixture of college athletes, high school kids, adults, and youth runners,” explained girls coach Fran Cusick. “The heats are mixed gender and age and are purely based on time, so it’s not uncommon to see a heat where you have a forty year-old man trying to outkick a 12-year-old girl. It’s a lot of fun. We decided to go basically as a way to get in a hard effort on a fast track.”
Cusick went on to mention that the 400-meters is usually not an event for the indoor season.
“It should be noted clearly here that the indoor 400 is very rarely run indoors in Massachusetts,” he said. “We run the 300 at all dual meets and the state meets. The 400 is only run at invitationals and at nationals. So while these records are definitely impressive and well-deserved, they don’t quite have the panache of some of our other school records by virtue of being rarely run.”
Cusick went on to note that a handful of other kids from both programs had strong performances as well.
“We also had some nice performances from Nick Polimeno and Riley Auth in the 400, Molly Cremin, Erin Sands, and Izzie Carleton in the 800, Maci Chapman and Meghan Ostertag in the mile, and Carrinna Barron and Emma Jensen in the 400.
“I also want to note that there were some errors with the timing system that affected a few of our times that I am hoping get corrected soon. Molly Cremin was listed as running 2:07 for the 800 but she actually ran closer to a 2:50. Emma Jensen was listed as running 1:02 in the 400 but actually ran closer to 66 (seconds).”
On Friday, LaLonde will be the only representative from both teams to take part in the Holiday Challenge which will be held at the Reggie Lewis Center. Then both teams will return to BU for the second league dual meet series to be held on January 3rd.
