The Shawsheen Tech Football team has had plenty of reasons to celebrate and enjoys this season with a 5-0 record thus far. Quarterback Chris Disciscio (9) and running back Diondre Turner (12) of Wilmington, celebrate after a touchdown during an earlier season home game. This past Friday night, Turner scored three touchdowns in the team’s 40-30 win over Northeast Voc. (photo by Bob DeChiara).