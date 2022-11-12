WORCESTER – It's never a bad day's work if you enter a state competition and come away with three meet records.
Well that's just what happened with the Tewksbury/Methuen boys swim-and-dive team during Sunday's Sectional Meet held at the WPI Pool.
The Red Rangers finished second out of the four teams that competed, compiling 248 points which trailed champion Billerica (282) and was better than Dracut (107) and Academy of Notre Dame (16).
In total, the Red Rangers finished with 4 first places, 3 second places and 4 third places.
“The boys swam well and they were very unselfish. We qualified in all three relays. The problem was the four boys who were on those relays, were all swimming in two individual events each so that meant that they could just swim in two relays each,” explained head coach Jason Smith. “In order to swim in the third relay, we had to bring two alternates and (those four kids) could have easily said 'no, we want to scrap the third relay' but they all wanted to swim the one relay together, with two going in one, two going in the other and the two alternates swim in the other two relays.
“In any case, to have Alan (Dang) and Mazen (Halloul) to swim on two different relays, I just thought it was nice of the other four boys to share the wealth a little bit and give those two kids an opportunity to see what big-time competition is all about.”
Tewksbury's Matthew Jo was part of almost all of the team's success. He was first in both the 200-IM and the 500-freestyle, breaking meet records in both. His time of 2:06.05 in the IM broke the mark previously held by Troy Eakman of Billerica, who swam it at 2:06.59 back in 2017.
Jo was also first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:10.42, which shattered the previous best mark of 5:25.19 set by Matthew St. John of Billerica back in 2019.
Jo was also part of the meet record 200-free relay team along with Jonathan Phan, Carter DeLano and Philip Nguyen as they came in 1:38.82, again shattering the previous meet record of 1:42.45 set by Arlington in 2017.
Finishing off his busy day, Jo joined Nguyen, Dang and Halloul to finish second in the 200-medley relay in 2:10.67.
Rounding out the place finishers included DeLano, who was first in the 100-breaststroke in 1:06.90 and second in the 200-free in 1:59.40. Phan was also third in both the 200-free (1:59.99) and 100-butterfly (1:00.44), and then he joined Halloul, Dang and DeLano to take third in the 400-freestyle. Finally, Nguyen was second in the 100-backstroke in 1:08.10 and was third in the 50-free in 25.35.
On the female side, a combination of girls competed in three different relay races. The 200-freestyle team of Callie DeLano, Tewksbury's Rania Elouahi, Marissa Connolly and Rebecca MacLeod finished 14th in 1:55.90 and were also 14th in the 400-freestyle in 4:20.02.
Finally the 200-medley relay team of MacLeod, Callie DeLano, Connolly and Elouahi finished 16th at 2:13.76.
“We were fortunate enough to qualify all three relays for the sectionals. We only have the 200-freestyle team moving onto states, but they dropped time in the 400-freestyle and the 200-IM relay and we were just a little bit short of making it to the states in those two events. It was good to see them really compete and really work hard.
“I'm also so proud of our diver, sophomore Sophia – she came in tenth overall and she's a good who had never spent a minute on a (diving) board before this summer,” said Smith.
This Sunday the teams will close out their seasons at the state meet to be held at MIT.
