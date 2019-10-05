TEWKSBURY — It was another slow week of matches for the Tewksbury High Golf team, as they played only one match, with another match being postponed by an opponent. The Redmen were originally scheduled to play Chelmsford last Wednesday, but the match was postponed to this Friday, leaving them with only their match against Andover Thursday at Trull Brook Golf Course.
Unfortunately for the Redmen, the Andover match did not go as they would have liked, as the powerful Warriors came away with a 15-5 victory to improve to 8-0 on the season. In what appeared to be a rather lopsided win for the Warriors, the Redmen actually acquitted themselves pretty well hanging in and battling throughout the day against one of the top teams in the state.
Group one was in fact, saw three of the four players shoot even par of better. In the match with the ones between Tewksbury's Anthony Pecci and potential MVC Division I Player of the Year Mac Lee from Andover, it was a back and forth match throughout the day with neither player having more than a 1-Up lead until the final hole.
Through six holes Pecci was 1-under par and led his match 1-Up with Lee being even par at the same point. On the seventh hole, things changed with Pecci making par and Lee making an Eagle-3, getting their match to all square. The eighth hole Lee would par and Pecci would bogey giving Lee a 1-Up lead then on the ninth hole Pecci would make par but unfortunately Lee made a Birdie finishing the match 2-Up in Lee’s favor.
“Anthony battled Mac who is another fantastic number one player in this league,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan said. “Anthony has shown that he belongs to be talked about with best players in this league. He was disappointed at his own finish, knowing that it would take an under par round to beat Mac. I'm glad that Anthony was disappointed, he's not satisfied with just playing him close, he wants to beat those guys, not just talk about playing them close.”
“Anthony’s round would have been real good against most other teams or players, just not today. I love his attitude, work ethic and never back down mentality. It's part of what makes him a very good player and our number one player.”
Anthony was paired up with fellow co-captain Garrett Kingston as his usual playing partner John Beatrice was sick and out of the lineup. Kingston played well on the day, and played well with Anthony as partners, but he would run up against Even Giggey who shot a 1-under par 35 on the day and won his match 3&2 to give Andover an early 5-0 lead as they also took the best ball competition.
As a result of missing Beatrice, group two had two players making steps up in the lineup in Brady Lane who was moving up from four to three and Jake Nordstrom from five to four, and they responded in a big way, winning their group 4-1 to get the Redmen right back in the match as they pulled to within 6-4.
Lane would go out and win his match 2-Up, while Nordstrom would ultimately come away with a flat in his match after winning the eight hole to get his match to all square there and then flatted the ninth hole earning a big point for the Redmen as a result. Lane and Nordstrom combined to win their four-ball match 2-Up as well.
“Brady was coming off of a tough week the prior week as he was fighting some swing issues, but to his credit, and as a result of his hard work and efforts with former JV coach and current Long Meadow Golf Club Head Pro, Shawn Scott, Brady was able to get things right and came out and played very well in the three spot for us,” Sullivan said. “Nordstrom, who has been fighting and battling all season long for us in the five spot also stepped up in a big way in his match.”
Sam White and Campbell Pierce also stepped up one spot on the ladder as well in this match and both fought hard despite losing their group by a score of 5-0.
White battled through an early deficit as he was two down through two holes before ultimately falling by a score of 2&1.
“Sam did a good job hanging in his match and working to stay in it,” Sullivan said. “Considering his opponent shot even par 36, Sam did a fantastic job even being in his match. He would probably have been a winner in most of his other matches, especially if he was playing at the five spot where he usually plays.”
The final group had Max Cummings paired with Joe Pazyra, who lost the group by a score of 4-1 despite putting up a tough battle.
“As was the trend of the day, Max played well, but Andover played just a bit better, which resulted in a win,” Sullivan said.
Cummings meanwhile, would suffer a tough 4&2 defeat, which was his first loss on the season.
“Max has been great for us,” Sullivan said. “He knew he was stepping up a bit today and he was ready for it. He went out and played the best he has all season in a match, score wise, Andover is just that much deeper than most schools and they had a player that came out and played a bit better than him.”
While not happy to see his team lose, Sullivan couldn’t help but be pleased with the tremendous effort he got from so many players.
“Today we went out to compete and give Andover everything they have and we did that,” Sullivan said. “There are no extra points for coming close and there's no such thing as a moral victory, but we hope that this shows are players that they are capable of going out and playing with the very best teams in our conference and beyond when we get to that point in the season.”
The Redmen will be back in action in a road match against Dracut on Wednesday, before hosting North Andover on Thursday and then wrapping up the week with a trip to Chelmsford on Friday.
“This week brings a big week for us with four matches, two that were rescheduled from earlier in the year,” Sullivan said. “On the PGA Tour they refer to Saturday as ‘Moving Day’ for the players it's where they either put themselves in position to win the tournament or take themselves out of it.
“We will be taking each match one day at a time but we also know that this is ‘Moving Week’ for us with the teams that we have on the schedule, and to make it a bit more challenging, three of the four matches are on the road.
“There are no excuses, home or away, you have to play them all, you need to be prepared, you need to go out and make it happen regardless of where or who you are playing. We'll focus on getting better with each swing and each match with our eyes strictly on that day.”
