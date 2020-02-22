BILLERICA – With two wins in two weeks, the season could not be off to a better start for the Shawsheen Tech Cheerleading team. After starting off their season with a big win two weeks ago, the Rams varsity team kept their momentum going with another win this weekend at the Billerica Winter Wonderland Competition that took place on Sunday at Billerica High School.
The JV Cheerleaders had a big day of their own, taking home a second place finish, coming in just behind Natick High School.
“They had a great performance and improved in their score from last week,” Shawsheen coach Samantha Cacciola said.
The Varsity Cheerleaders took home first Place in Division 3, edging out second place Gloucester and third place Tewksbury. Shawsheen improved upon their score from the opening week and again hit their entire routine. They also had the second highest score overall in the entire competition out of 22 teams falling second to the Grand Champs Revere High School who scored only 1.6 points higher than Shawsheen.
“It was a wonderful competition and I was again blown away with my team’s performance,” Cacciola said. “They continue to improve each week regardless of routine changes, sicknesses, injuries, etc. They are such a hard working group of young girls and I am truly a very lucky coach.”
The members of the Shawsheen Varsity team are: Coach Samantha Cacciola, Teagan McDonald - Captain, Alanna MacMillan - Captain, Jessica Saunders - Captain, Hailey Donovan - Captain, Bianca Garofalo, Ella Reardon, Emmalee Sansoucie, Haley Andon, Jade Kim, Jenna Parker, Maddy Allen, Paige Mercier, Raeanna Dallaire-Boogaard and Victoria Jensen.
The Rams JV roster includes Coach Jillian James, Sara Buckley, Karmella Humphrey, Alyssa Cavanaugh, Emalie Cruz, Ashlynn Deveau, Sophie Brewer, Kaylee Fone, Meghan Aprile, Emma Fitzgerald, Monica Scabin, Bre Chaires, Tiffany Barrera-Perry, Jaelin Mitchell, Chloe Gaglione, Alexia Bonilla and Hailey Wiitala
SWIMMING
The magical run of the Shawsheen Tech 200-meter relay team continued this past weekend, as the foursome of Damien Hadden of Tewksbury, Derek Costello of Wilmington, Zach Morris of Tewksbury and Aidan Singh broke their own school record for the third week in a row, this time at the Division 2 State finals, where they earned an incredible 21st place finish with a time of 1:37.15.
The Rams were the only vocational school in the meet, and they did Shawsheen proud. Hadden took the lead-off spot and gave them an amazing shot at winning the heat. Costello had the best relay exchange of the meet, using the running start to split a 23.06, which was much faster than his best flat start time. Morris then completed his leg in 24 seconds and Singh, just a sophomore, swam his first ever sub 25-second split to hold off the huge crowd and take second in their heat.
“The huge upside is that we only graduate one kid from that group of guys!” Shawsheen coach Rick Menard said. “The boys were so proud to represent their school so well. The entire administration and faculty have been so supportive of this team and these guys are so appreciative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.