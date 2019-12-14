TEWKSBURY – It may be said every pre-season, but much like the New England Patriots' offensive line, if the issue is glaring, then of course it's a never ending topic.
In the case of the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team, their schedule is and always will be extremely daunting.
After finishing 4-16 a year ago, the Redmen have some major hills to climb and despite most of last year's team coming back, certainly that climb won't get any easier with the upcoming 20-game schedule.
Of the 14 teams the Redmen will face this year, all but two participated in last year's state tournament, including Central Catholic losing in the Division 1 North Final, North Andover losing in the D2 North Finals, Dracut losing in the D3 state semi-final game, while Tewksbury could face Burke High School in the second round of the annual Tony Romano Christmas Tournament and they are coming off a 17-win season and losing in the Division 3 South Sectional Final.
All 12 of those teams had winning records last year, with six having 14-plus wins, and that doesn;t include Burke. The two teams that didn't qualify were Chelmsford and then Malden, who Tewksbury will face in the first round of the X-Mas tournament.
If you ask Tommy Bradley about that, he certainly acknowledges the competition, but he added that in terms of the Merrimack Valley Conference, fans will see even better teams this year.
"The league is loaded and I think it's much better than it was last year, especially in the small division," he said. "Haverhill is loaded, Billerica is returning the (Ryan) Murphy kid so they are going to be tough, Methuen is a big school, even though they play in the small school and they are very well-coached and will be competitive, Chelmsford has a couple of new players who will be very good and Dracut lost in the Division 3 state championship game last year. We have our hands full every night but I think the kids are ready for the challenge."
While many of the opposing teams return a handful of their starters and experienced players, so do Tewksbury, and Bradley said both individually and collectively, there's already drastic improvement across the board.
"We are very excited about this team," he said. "The kids had a real good off-season and played a lot of basketball. They had a lot of success playing over in the summer up in the Westford League. They were also in the North Andover Fall League. We were competitive, but we were short-handed, minus all of the football players. Since last week, the first day of practice the kids have bought on. They are working hard every practice and they are getting worked hard. They are all buying into each other."
Ten of the 13 players on this year's roster are back, however, senior guard Shane Aylward will be on the shelf for the first few weeks as he tries to fully recover from the ankle injuries he suffered during the football season.
"We want Shane to be one hundred percent before he starts with us," said Bradley. "We're hoping around Christmas that he'll be ready. He's already feeling better with the week off (after football ended)."
With Aylward on the shelf, Bradley said that the top six or seven players will include junior point guard Brady Eagen, junior guard Mike Kelly, junior power forward Kalu Olu, sharp shooting junior forward Ryne Rametta, with senior center Richard Markwarth (6-foot-3), while, another sharp shooting senior forward Tommy Bradley and fellow senior Colby Brown will be in the mix as well. Junior Dom Valway (6-foot-1) will add presence in the paint. Seniors Garrett Kingston, Anthony DiSanto, Adam Trudeau and Evan Matel add depth.
"We had a pretty successful scrimmage against Leominster. They are a team that's a lot like us and we scored 26 points in the first quarter," said Bradley. "The kids have come together as a group, they know what they are up against every single night, but they are chomping at the bit and can't wait to get going."
During the off-season leagues, both Kelly and Eagen had many outstanding nights statistically. Obviously, the varsity season is much different, but that doesn't take anything away from the expectations that Coach Bradley has for those two players in particular.
"Mike Kelly has looked real good. He is capable of scoring around 20 points a night against the (MVC) Division 2 teams," he said. "And Brady Eagen is a very smart player and he's craft with the ball in the paint and he can distribute the ball pretty well and he can score."
Bradley added that he plans on running a 4-out-1 Motion Offense. That offense is having four players spread out behind the three-point line and one player (Markwarth or Valway) inside, playing the post position.
"It's a lot of the same offense as before, but instead of a five-person outlet, it's a four-person outlet. We're hoping to get into transition a lot more. With (the addition of) Coach (Steve) Boudreau with us now, we're adding in a lot more transition stuff that works right into the system that we've got here."
Boudreau has been added to the staff as a varsity assistant. He was a former two-year MVC All-Conference player at North Andover, who in his senior year helped the Scarlet Knights advance to the Division 2 North Sectional Finals. He went on to play at Keene State as a shooting guard and served as a two-year captain.
"After that, I stayed at Keene as a coach for a few years," he said. "Then I've done a lot of high school trainings and clinics, and just got hired as a physical education teacher here in Tewksbury at the Ryan School. It made a lot of sense, so I'm excited to be here."
Both Bradley and Boudreau realize that there's a lot of work to do starting with Friday's road opener against Haverhill.
"I'm hoping that we're better than 4-16 and I think we are much improved from last year's team," said Bradley. "We have much more depth, we have more offensive threats and some of those kids who played last year now have that year of experience under their belts."
After Haverhill, Tewksbury will travel to Chelmsford on Tuesday night before the home opener against Methuen on Thursday, December 19th. The Redmen will stay home for its annual X-Mas Tournament and will face Malden in the first game on Friday, December 27th and then either Burlington or Burke in the second round the following day.
Tewksbury will compete in the MVC D2 Division along with Haverhill, Methuen, Billerica, Dracut and Chelmsford and face those teams twice each, and then large school teams North Andover, Andover, Lowell, Lawrence and Central Catholic one time each.
In addition will be the two games in the tournament, a home-and-home series with Reading and one game with Tyngsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.