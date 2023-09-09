On Friday, the Tewksbury High football team scrimmaged Leominster at Doucette Field and had an excellent evening.
The Redmen led 20-13 after the first four quarters of action. The teams actually played six quarters with underclassmen playing down the stretch.
It was an encouraging final step for TMHS as the regular season starts this Friday.
“I think the experience at certain spots showed itself,” said TMHS coach Brian Aylward. “But we still have stuff to work on for sure.”
The Redmen scored their first touchdown of the scrimmage with a 63-yard, nine-play drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown run by senior captain Hunter Johnson.
Sophomore Jackson Feudo’s booming extra point made it 7-0.
A 14-yard pass from junior quarterback Vincent Ciancio to sophomore Jonny Sullivan, an 11-yard run by Johnson and a 9-yard gain by junior Manny Mengata moved the Redmen to the Leominster 37-yard line before a 22-yard completion to senior captain Braydon Aylward set up the score.
Sophomore Emeka Olu recovered a fumble on the next drive by Leominster, but TMHS couldn’t take advantage.
The visitors scored just before halftime to make it 7-7 after two quarters.
Senior Tyler Barnes, Johnson and Ciancio had first-down runs for Tewksbury late in the half.
Defensively, senior Kenny Nguyen, senior Cam Kearney and senior captain Colby Flahive sparked the Tewksbury secondary.
Mengata and Olu kept the pressure on the Leominster quarterback.
Down 13-7 in the third quarter, the Redmen rallied.
A 62-yard pass to Kearney set up a 19-yard touchdown pass to Sullivan and gave TMHS a 14-13 lead.
Sophomore Ben Christopher added a 8-yard scoring run.
“We have a good nucleus of returning starters and veteran players,” Coach Aylward said. “Vinny (Ciancio) returns at quarterback and Hunter Johnson is our leading returning rusher. (Senior captain) Luke Shaw and Joe Barletta return to lead our offensive line. On defense, we have returners at all three levels led by Shaw, Paxson Green, Mengata, Cam Kearney, Braydon Aylward and Flahive.”
The Redmen went 7-4 last season and hope to once again be a factor in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“I think we have a lot of different weapons,” said Coach Aylward. “We have a lot of different ways that we can move the ball.
I don’t think it’s something where we’re going to be dependent on one guy and that’s certainly the way we like to have it always. We’ll see how it goes.”
Sophomore Nicky Disisto and Sullivan saw time at quarterback late in Friday’s scrimmage with sophomore Jake Batts and junior Will Fillmore making big catches.
Junior Jason Lavoie, junior Lincoln Crane, sophomore Sean Callahan and Olu also saw carries out of the backfield.
Seniors for the Redmen this season include Kearney, King Shakes, Kenny Nguyen, Tyler Barnes, Aidan Cram, Sam MacMillan, Shaun Martin, Owen Kinnon, Paxson Green, Jack Baron, Anthony Loder, Ryan Bencharter, Michael Parisi and Matt Slagle.
Tewksbury kicks off the season on Friday at home against Danvers starting at 7 p.m. in a non-league showdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.