TEWKSBURY – When Tewksbury Memorial High School cross-country and track coach Fran Cusick thinks back on when Molly Cremin joined the indoor track team, he is amazed with how far she has come.
“When Molly started out, she really didn't know what she as was doing. She didn't know how long a lap of an outdoor track was and just had no real sense about the sport of running. She was brand new to it as she did cheerleading as a freshman. She did do winter track later that year and her love for the sport has grown from there,” he said.
Since those early days, Cremin — who stands in at 5-feet-1 inch and is certainly one of the smaller runners on every course and track — has emerged to be one of the top runners on not only the indoor and outdoor track teams as a distance runners, but certainly as one of the captains on this year's cross-country team.
“Molly's become a great leader, a great veteran and she's really become a very knowledgeable and solid runner,” said Cusick. “She had a fantastic Fall-2/spring track season as those two just blend together for me — she was also fantastic. She ran 5:39 in the mile and 12:32 in the two-mile. Molly broke 20 minutes (in a 5K) on a track last year which is a lot easier than running on a cross-country course, but I think her goal this year is to break 20 minutes. I don't know what the league looks like but I would imagine that she would be in the top ten, or top fifteen, depending on what kind of new talent that comes in.”
Molly comes from a very athletic family. Her father Dave is considered one of the best runners to ever come out of Lowell and UMass-Lowell. He graduated from UML in 1992 and seven years later he was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame as a three seasoned cross-country and track runner. He was named an All-American all four years of his cross-country career, which included finishing fourth at the D2 NCAA Championship Meet back in 1991, all while helping the team finish as National Champions. Upon his induction, he ranked in the top ten in four different events between indoor and outdoor track, between the 5K and 10K events.
“My dad ran in high school and in college. He definitely gives me a lot of motivation for running. He tells me a lot of stories from when he used to run and all of that just helps a lot,” said Molly.
Her mother, Christine dabbled in sports when she was younger between track, gymnastics and soccer. And besides Molly, she has twin siblings, Conor and Colleen, who are both juniors at TMHS. Conor is a member of the varsity golf, ice hockey and lacrosse teams and Colleen plays field hockey.
“We are 18 months apart,” she said. “Me and my sister share a room and our brother is right down the hall. There was a lot of fighting but it's a lot of fun. Sometimes we get in fights now but it's a lot better than before when we were younger.”
While her siblings aren't members of the cross-country team, Molly said her close friend Maci Chapman is, and she has been a huge help in terms of being a running/training mate. The two of them are expected to be among the league's top runners this fall season.
“We run together for workouts, races and all of that. We definitely help each other,” said Molly. “We have known each other for 13 or 14 years, since we were three or four years old. We have been close friends for a very long time. We just push each other and just do everything together. If we do a workout and one of us is struggling, then we just help each other out.”
The two of them did a lot over the summer — together and on their own — to prepare for this season which officially got underway on Wednesday against Billerica.
“During the summer, I did a lot of mileage by myself. I also went to Stow Running Camp and the XC Project camp with Coach (Fred) Doyle. Doyle's camp works a lot with endurance and speed workouts and Stow was a mix of everything, long runs, short runs, easier runs and other workouts and I think it's all helped me a ton,” said Molly.
It's been basically two years since Molly and her teammates have actually run in a competitive cross-country meet. This year's season will be different as there won't be names like Makayla Paige and Izzie Carleton finishing at the top.
“I'm excited that we're going to have people to run with now because last year for COVID we were just running by ourselves,” she said. “It'll be good to have competition this year. Last year just wasn't as much fun. It didn't seem or feel the same. It just felt like that you were constantly running by yourself and that's really not much fun.”
Molly is hopeful that she will continue to run after high school (as she will earn 11 varsity letters between cross-country and track) when she gets to college.
“Right now, I'm looking at Assumption, Stonehill and a few others, but just looking at those schools,” she said, while Cusick added, “She wants to run in college and if that happens, I think that would be awesome. She will continue to get better because basically every season here she's gotten better.”
While Molly would like to follow dad's footsteps by running in college, she wants to follow her mom with her career path.
“My mom is a fifth grade teacher at the Ryan School (here in Tewksbury) and I just really like little kids and working with them is so much fun. I worked at a summer camp this past summer, so I think that's just something that I want to do,” said Molly.
