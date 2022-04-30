BILLERICA – One year ago at this time, Ryan Santini, then a junior, was making his mark as a key member of the Shawsheen Tech Junior Varsity Baseball team. The Wilmington native had been unable to crack the varsity lineup with the talented Rams who were in the midst of another fine season at the varsity level. It looked like the speedy Santini was stuck at the JV level.
But how quickly things can change. Fast forward to the final few weeks of last season, and there was Santini up with the varsity squad. At first Santini contributed as just a pinch runner, before eventually working his way into the starting lineup as the Rams every day left fielder, coming up with some big hits down the stretch as the Rams captured the CAC title and also won a first round game in the MIAA Tournament.
Fast forward just a little further, to the first half of this season, and Santini is one of the key members of the Rams once again, but no longer at the JV level. Instead, he is one of the biggest reasons why the Rams Varsity Baseball team is off to a fantastic 8-0 start, and on their way to making a run at a second consecutive CAC championship.
Santini remembers very well what it was like waiting for his shot at the varsity level, and now that he is here he is enjoying every minute of it, especially with the Rams playing so well this season.
“It feels great. The team has all come together and we have made a big effort to play as a team and not individually,” Santini said. “We feel like if we work together, we will come away with a win most of the time.”
And Santini has been a big part of that team first mentality, helping the Rams in any way he can since joining the team late last season.
“Ryan stepped up big for us last year down the stretch. He got the call up to varsity mid-way through the season and started contributing right away. He had a few clutch hits in some big games – notably the extra innings game down at Northeast which we won in the ninth inning,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “So, we knew that as a returning starter, he had the potential for a big season.
“He works hard in the off-season and was ready to continue his success from the end of last season. He can do it all for us. We’ve shifted him around a few different positions (OF, 1B, pitcher if needed) and he does it all with a smile. We’ve even moved him up and down in the lineup this year. Nothing fazes him. He’s a competitor and just wants what’s best for the team to win.”
Santini did indeed put in the hard work necessary in the off season, under the direction of coach Charlie Bilton at the Grind Factory in Salem, Mass. By the time tryouts arrived, Santini was ready to go, and ready to make his mark at the varsity level.
“I did a lot of work in the off season. Coach Charlie was working me pretty hard in the winter before tryouts. Even with COVID, he still came out and worked with me and helped me get better,” Santini said. “I felt like I could make the team. I knew I had the speed and the bat to be a big part of this team. I really felt like I had a chance to be one of the starting outfielders, and have a big role for the team.”
Not only is he a part of the team, he one of the key cogs in a team with many star players. McCarthy has never named captains for his teams, preferring to let his senior leaders simply emerge naturally. Santini, although relatively new to the team, has become one of those leaders.
“Ryan is a terrific teammate. He’s the ultimate competitor and loves to win and is willing to work hard to make it happen,” McCarthy said. “He comes out to practice every day with a huge smile on his face – you can tell he’s the type of young man who loves the game of baseball.
“He’s a super hard worker – he works for an HVAC company on co-op. So, there are days where he’s coming back to the field at 3 pm after already working an eight-hour day of intense, physical labor. Some guys are ready to collapse on the couch at that point – Ryan is itching to go play ball. I love that about him and about our Tech kids here at Shawsheen. They are ready for real life when they leave here and it helps them appreciate their time on the baseball field even more. Ryan is a great example of that mentality. He is a hard worker who loves the game. I am proud to have him on my team at Shawsheen.”
Santini has also been proud to be a member of this team, and has relished the leadership role that he and several other seniors have taken with the team. In fact, he credits the support of his fellow seniors and other teammates for his dramatic success since joining the varsity squad.
“We have Owen Duggan and Jack Glennon in the infield, and they will help run the infield and then we have me and Shane Costello in the outfield, with me being in left field and Shane being in right. We work as a team and manage the outfield pretty well,” Santini said. “My biggest difference from last year to this year is just having a bunch of good teammates. Nobody ever gets down on you. If someone strikes out, everyone comes back as a team and everyone is there to pick each other up, and get you ready to go for the next at bat. This team does a good job of doing that.”
And as much as McCarthy loves having Santini as a member of his team, Santini feels the same way about playing for McCarthy.
“I love playing for Coach Mac. He is one of the greatest coaches I have ever played for,” Santini said. “He is always there for you, not just for baseball but off the field as well, if you ever need any help with anything outside of school or outside of baseball. He has helped a lot of my teammates with things like that. He is a great coach.”
In addition to McCarthy, Santini has also gotten great support at home, from his father and mother, throughout both his athletic and academic career at Shawsheen.
“My dad has always been there for me since I started playing when I was eight years old, driving me to my games and practices,” Santini said. “And then as I started playing AAU and travel, he would take me to Salem and Gloucester and all of these other places, just so I could play, whether it was New York or Connecticut, he would take me anywhere just to watch me play.
“My mom has always been the biggest factor for me in keeping my grades up. She was great student when she was in school, so she has always helped me stay on top of my grades.”
Between McCarthy’s leadership, as well as his teammates support, Santini is looking forward to seeing what the undefeated Rams can do the rest of the way this season. Santini will be attending Coastal Carolina University in the fall to study Entrepreneurship with a minor in Real Estate, but before he goes anywhere, there is still plenty of work to be done with the Rams, who will be looking to build on last season’ post season success where they won a first round game over Salem, before being eliminated by Masconomet.
“I think we can go even further than we did last year,” Santini said. “We all have that good chemistry and if we keep playing as a team nobody can stop us.”
