TEWKSBURY- Hockey lovers, young and old, all came together for a great cause this past weekend.
On Sunday, the Penalty Box All-Stars faced off against the Boston Bruins Alumni at Breakaway Ice Arena.
It was a close contest with a nail biting finish, as the Black and G(old) edged out the Penalty Box team 6-5.
Not only was it a great game between the two squads, it perhaps will be the start of a great partnership between the two establishments
The Penalty Box Foundation was founded in 2018, under the direction of Drew Laine.
Laine, who scored in Sunday’s game, says the mission is simple: support the international hockey community, especially those individuals who have gone through a traumatic event, like a death in a family, a fire, or a sickness.
“The foundation does great work in helping those in need,” Laine said.
Laine and representatives from the Bruins Alumni met at a gala in Boston last year in hopes of getting together for a game.
Both groups spoke very highly of one another, so it was a match made in hockey heaven.
The Boston Bruins Alumni was founded by Bruins legend Johnny “Chief” Bucyk over a half century ago.
During a season, the Bruins play between 20-30 games against teams across New England.
“Tremendous, they are great people,” Drew Laine said of the Bruins Alumni. “They have done and continue to do so much for the community, even though they are outside of the game (of hockey); it’s amazing.”
The Bruins team was coached by none another by Rick “Nifty” Middleton, who played for the Bruins for 12 seasons, and eventually got his No. 16 retired by the team.
In his 10th year as president of the Alumni association, Middleton has high praise for the Penalty Box Foundation.
“They do all the work, we just show up,” Middleton chuckled. “But they are a first class organization.”
For those who played in the game, they enjoy taking time to do something bigger than just hockey.
Bob Beers, who played four seasons with the Bruins, is a radio color analyst for the team on 98.5 ‘The Sports Hub.’
He doesn’t get to play in as many games as an alumnus during the season, but when he can, it’s something that he cherishes.
“It’s always great to be with the guys and give back a little bit,” said Beers. “It’s fun, you go out, play, have something to eat after, it’s great for us.”
Bobby Colliton, who runs his own foundation, was asked by Laine to be a defenseman on the Penalty Box team.
He has played the Bruins team in the past. Colliton says he is the only player to tally a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in game against the B’s Alumni, in which you score a goal, assist on a goal, and get in a fight.
“Hockey is the center of my life; being able to serve the underprivileged and people through the hockey network is invaluable, I can’t do it enough,” Colliton said. “It’s a challenge, and you go in there and try to play your best, and they let you play your best.”
Players like Noel Morin simply like playing time, but feel it is important to help a worthy cause like PBF.
“It’s fantastic, everyone can get some ice time, but when you can do a good thing (too), it’s fantastic,” Morin said.
Many from this game hope that this partnership lasts for the future. After all, the hockey community is family.
“I’m excited to work with them for years to come,” Rick Middleton said.
The Penalty Box All Star Team included Drew Laine, Noel Morin, Geoff Duval, Bobby Colliton, Jon Loudsbury, Heath Gordon, Jamie Walker, Chris Peterson, Steve Calderara, Rich Graham, John Higgins, Ryan McDonald, Billy Murphy, Dan McLaughlin, and Jimmy Leger.
The Boston Bruins Alumni team featured Cleon Daskalakis, Reggie Lemelin, Andrew Raycroft, Glen Featherstone, Kenny Hodge, Ken Linseman, Shawn McEachern, Tom Songn, Mark Mowers, Steve Leach, Bob Beers, Andrew Alberts, Dave Jensen, Graeme Townsend, and Mike Sanford.
