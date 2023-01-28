ROXBURY – The Tewksbury Boys Indoor track-and-field team competed in the annual Merrimack Valley Conference Dual Meet last Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Center, but due to a gap in the league schedule, for team score purposes, the Redmen faced four teams, coming away with a win over Dracut (53-18), while being defeated by Lawrence (54-43), Chelmsford (70-24) and Billerica (80-20). The Redmen are now 3-4 on the season.
For Tewksbury, they had a depleted line-up, otherwise the scores most likely would have been a lot closer.
“This year our state relay meet fell on Friday, so it put us in a tough spot, as we would only have a day of recover in between this one and our state relay meet two days later,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “Thus, we made the decision to rest a couple of our top athletes in Will Eskenas and Nick Alvarado, who would be doubling up at state relays.
“We were also without the services of Alex Arbogast, who was sick. So without three of our top guys, we ended up losing to Lawrence, Billerica and Chelmsford while beating Dracut. Nevertheless, we put forth some excellent performances in this one to keep us competitive.”
On this day the team was led by its shot put throwers. Senior Kyle Adams finished fifth overall throwing 43-02.25 and Kodie LeGrand was 10th at 41-02.75.
“As we have all season, the boys shot put continues to be a strong suit for us. Coach Mike Davis always does a great job with this group, both in terms of building a strong culture and helping kids buy into the process of training. This year has been no different. Kyle Adams was our top thrower today, he had the best throw of the entire MVC small with a toss of 43-2. Kodie Legrand was right behind Kyle with a 41-2, and Anthony Naghibi was our third thrower with a 34-11,” said Cusick.
Not only did Naghibi finish 28th in the shot put, but he added a 31st place finish in the 300 at 42.67 seconds and a 38th place finish in the 55-meter dash at 7.60 seconds.
Also having busy afternoons included Elijah Achonolu, Colby Mengata and Edison Sok. Achonolu was 19th in the loing jump at 17-05 and 22nd in the 55-meter dash at 7.22 seconds, while, Mengata was 22nd in the long jump at 16-09.50 and 29th in the dash at 7.38 seconds, and Sok was 31st in the 600 at 1:50l.72 and 32nd in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.58 seconds.
King Shakes also competed in the dash and he was 28th at 7.32 seconds, and also in the 300 it was Will Humphrey finishing 21st at 40.66 and Payton Haynes taking 36th at 44.61. In the 600, it was Nathan Laboy finishing 22nd at 1:36.65 and Matthew Beggan taking 30th at 1:49.60. Then in the 1,000, Austin Manetta was 20th at 3:05.55, followed by Deven Ricci, who was 31st at 3:35.48.
Finally in the running events, Evan Festa was 15th in the two-mile at 11:51.29 and Njila Lantum was 21st in the mile at 5:20.66.
“Njila is a sophomore and he ran a great mile race. He was seeded at 5:35 and yet he went out there and blasted a 5:20 mile, moving up nicely throughout the course of the race and passing several runners who had started out too quickly,” said Cusick.
Finally in the field events, Albie Bosworth was 33rd in the shot put throwing 33-07.50 and Earvin Aneus was 11th in the long jump with a distance of 18-01.75.
Two days later, the team was back on the track and participated in the 54th annual Division 4 State Track Coaches Association's State Relay Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Tewksbury finished in 8th place out of 24 teams.
The boys had three teams that placed in the top six and two more who were just outside of that to crack the top-ten. The top highlight on the day belonged to the shot put trio of Kyle Adams, Kodie LeGrand and Alex Naghibi, who came away with a second place finish with a combined distance of 119-4.
“The three of them continued to shine, finishing in second place overall. The team that finished first, Bishop Stang, happens to have the best shot putter in the state, so certainly no shame in losing to them. Kodie and Kyle finished in fourth and fifth overall, with Anthony around 18th,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Turning to the running events, the distance medley team of Nick Alvarado, King Shakes, Steven Oppedisano and Will Eskenas came through with a fourth place finish with a time of 11:34.27.
“They came in fourth with a performance I was very happy with. Nick ran the 1,200, King ran a 400, Steven ran an 800 and Will ran a 1,600 and given the fact that everyone on this team aside from Steven had already run an event, and the fact that we ran much of the second half of this race along, I was thrilled with this squad as they put forth a gritty effort,” said Cusick.
Eskenas and Alvarado then came back to join Nathan Laboy and Austin Manetta to place sixth in the 4x800 race with a combined time of 8:43.48.
The 4x200 team of Alex Arbogast, Will Humprey, Adams and Elijah Achonolu were 8th at 1:37.14 and then sprint medley team of Maddox Chretien, Earvin Aneus, Payton Haines and Evan Festa finished 9th at 4:12.28.
Tewksbury had another MVC Dual Meet scheduled for Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and this Saturday will also be the State Coaches Meet to be held at the Reggie Lewis Center starting at 9 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.