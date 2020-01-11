NORTH ANDOVER — Eight days after posting their first victory of the season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys’ basketball team fell victim to a strong North Andover team, 65-48, on Tuesday night.
The Scarlet Knights led by 12 after three quarters and opened the game up, mainly on three-pointers, finishing with 16 from beyond the arc for the entire game.
“They got hot,” said head coach Tommy Bradley. “They have two really good players and our goal heading into the game was to hold those two players to a combined 24 points and we did exactly that, but it was their other players who hurt us, mostly making the threes.”
The teams played a back-and-forth first quarter and were tied at 13, before NA went off in the second quarter to go up by 12 at 36-24. That lead stayed the same through the end of the third, before the Knights opened it up.
“We’re battling, we’re battling,” said Bradley.
Leading the way for the Redmen was junior Kalu Olu, who ended up with 19, which comes after netting 17 in the win over Reading.
“We showed him some stuff on film and he’s learning the difference of what we call taking a good shot or a great shot, and right now he’s been finding better shots to take and converting them. He’s been running our offense and now we just need some other guys to step up.”
Bradley added that having such a long break may have hurt his team a bit.
“I was glad to get the Reading game and get off the snide,” he said. “That was a good team win and good for the psyche of the team. I thought through the Christmas break we were gaining a little momentum, but not playing for eight days I think took some of that away. It would have been nice to have had a game last Friday, but we had a bye.
“We’re still learning and we’re still working very hard at practice. We just need to continue to get better, especially with the number two team in the state (in Lowell) coming to our place on Friday night.”
Tewksbury is now 1-5 on the season and have a difficult schedule coming up with Lowell and then Billerica away on Tuesday, followed up with games against Dracut, Lawrence, Central Catholic, Haverhill and Chelmsford.
