Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.