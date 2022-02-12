TEWKSBURY – Before her season and career comes to an end with the upcoming league and potentially sectionals, states and nationals (should she qualify), Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Isabelle (Bella) Schille is already among the very best athletes to ever compete for the Redmen Gymnastics team.
Already a two-time All-Conference selection, Schille's claim to fame was winning the MVC Championship title on the balance beam two years ago, while also finishing eighth in the all-around competition, which included finishing sixth on the floor exercise and tenth on the vault. After that she went onto the state meet and again had a stellar day with a 9.0 on the beam and an 8.85 on the floor.
While she easily can be put into the group of the all-time best, she's by far the best captain the program has had throughout Jess Wilkey's time as coach.
“Bella is all about everything positive you could possibly say about someone. I have not had an athlete who has been the all-around package (in terms of leadership and ability). She just embodies everything that you would want in a captain and I have really not have had that here at Tewksbury,” said the coach. “I've had some great kids and some great captains, but she is a great kid on every single level. She's the kid who does the right thing when no one is watching. She will always be there trying to pick up the other kids and to help them. I'm going to be very sad when she's gone.
“She's just so humble. We get those senior banners every year and she said to me, 'Miss Jess, I don't want one; do one of the entire team'. I told her, this is your senior night so it's all about you and her response was 'I don't need a poster up there to say that I'm a captain or any of those things'. She comes from an amazing family and Bella is just such a genuine kid.”
Schille was asked about the poster and not wanting one. She's the only senior on the team, the lone captain but she doesn't see it that way.
"We have a really great team and it's just been so much fun to be able to lead them in a sense, even though everyone leads each other," she said. "I feel like with everyone on the team, we're all captains in a sense. I don't consider myself the one and only leader. I don't expect them to all bow down to me or anything."
That "you first" attitude is something that is synonymous with the Schille Family. Bella comes from a first-class family, which includes two sisters, Tori, a member of the state champion girls hockey team and also a strong field hockey player, and Kat, who currently excels in the same two sports as Tori. Their father played football, hockey and rugby, and mom "has the smarts," said Bella with a laugh.
"My family has just been so insanely supportive of everything I do. They have all given up so much, so many hours to drive me to practices and come and watch me at meets, they are all just the best about everything.”
“She proceeded to tell a story about her father.
“He would always come to all of my meets and he would bring his massive I-Pad. Every other parent would have this tiny I-Pad and he would just have this huge I-Pad and he would video me and follow me around the gym,” she said hysterically laughing. “In the moment, it was embarrassing that he did that, but looking back it's just so meaningful that he always did that and my family always there.
"My sisters and I are all very close. Growing up, the three of us had a lot of family bonding time. Some called it forced family fun, but actually it was a lot of fun. We always have a good time together," continued Bella. "Victoria and Kat have played the same sports. When Kat got to high school, she dropped soccer and started playing field hockey, and she's phenomenal in field hockey. Honestly, Victoria is too. They both played hockey growing up and I dropped the skating thing. I would always go to their games and they could come to my meets. It's like me being able to learn about a new sport and they find their way through gymnastics.
“When we were younger, Tori did gymnastics and she was so much better than me, so much better but then she dropped it. Kat did it for a while and she dropped it too."
Throughout all of those practices and meets for the past 15 years or so, Bella's become an excellent all-around gymnast. Her best event is the beam, which included her 9.4 score as the league champion. This year her scores haven't been as high as she missed a few meets with an injury.
"I was on vault and warming up and I ended up landing on my face, like in a scorpion. I was just crunched down and it hurt my neck, my spine, my ribs, just everything. It was tough," she explained. "I took some time off and it was during the winter break so I had some time to rest. I had injuries before so it's easier just to push through them, rather than sit and be upset about them."
This Thursday, Schille will once again compete in the MVC Championship Meet and it's known yet if she will do three events or once again compete in the all-around. She admits that the bars are her least favorite event – well it was all the way up to January 21st, the Senior Night against Dracut when Schille had the meet of her life.
"Bella's senior night was like a dream. She could not have done a better job than she did as a gymnast. Her performances on all of her events was like a dream come true," said Wilkey. "The highlight of her career came that night – she did the best that she could do on the bars, the best she could do on beam and so on, and she did that with her Club Coach (Kristen Hannon) here and her family and friends here. She nailed the bars routine and then she finished it off by nailing her floor exercise routine. This place was exploding, all eyes were on here and it was just a special night."
That night, Bella ended with scores of 9.25 on the beam, 9.2 on the floor and 8.15 on the bars. It was her highest score on the bars all season, second highest score on the floor and her best performance on the beam.
"Bars have never been my favorite event or my best event. It's literally my worst event. I don't like to practice it and I don't like to do it,” admitted Schille. “Two meets ago I had an absolutely horrific routine and it was so bad. I don't know if it was because my mental approach was off or something but I didn't hit the routine and I feel a bunch of times (and scored a 4.5). So (in the Dracut) meet, I hit the routine and when I finished, I just had this massive smile on my face because I knew that I hit it. It's the type of event that you have to practice consistently and I kind of just dropped the bars.
"The beam is my specialty. Honestly, (winning the league meet two years ago) is one of my biggest accomplishments in gymnastics. It's just so cool to be able to compete against all of these other girls and be able to place first."
Her beam routine includes a dismount that includes a full-turn, backhand, backspring round-off.
"That routine is a very highly competitive Level-8 routine, but most Level-9 Club gymnasts in Massachusetts do that same routine," explained Wilkey. "It fulfills all of the requirements for Level-9. When she does the switch leap into a split jump, three-quarter turn, it's a D level move, and that's a D1 college athletic move.
"In high school gymnastics, your score starts with a 9.2 and you have to earn .8 on bonus points (to reach a 10.0 starting value on the balance beam before deductions for errors). Bella is the only gymnast from Tewksbury who has earned the eight tenths of a point because of all of the skills and all of the combinations that she does. She also has a 10.0 starting value on the floor exercise."
Bella – who has applied to Northeastern, UMass-Amherst and UConn with hopes to study Sports Medicine — was asked if she thinks she can repeat as league champion or take down another event and she replied with, "I never expect to win, but I can hope to do it.
“Really, my goal is to place (in the top) somewhere. Every single one of the gymnasts are just incredible so wherever I end up, I end up. I just want to hit all of my routines, do the best I can and have a good time."
She's had a good time over her four years with the program – and 15 years with the sport – and says it's time to hang up the leotard for good.
"It's been a long life of gymnastics. My body needs a rest and my brain needs a rest," she said. "I love it, but it's time for me (to stop competing). Through the years I've had some injuries, arm, back and received mostly all of it. It's bittersweet for me. It's like the happiest time of my life is coming to an end which makes it sad, but I need to be done,” she said, sporting a big smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.