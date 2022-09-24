BILLERICA – After a bit of a rough start to the season, it would appear that the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team is on the right path, having won three of their last four games, including two this past week to give them a 3-2 record on the season, and match their win total from a season ago when they were 3-10-1.
After starting their week with a 4-0 loss to CAC powerhouse Essex Tech last Tuesday, the Rams pulled themselves together and picked up a pair of impressive wins, first routing CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech in a home game last Thursday, before taking to the road to pull off a shocker, with a 2-1 victory over non-league rival Lowell High School on Saturday.
“It was a good week for us,” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said. “Essex Tech is going to be tough to beat this season, but I thought we played pretty well against them. Their coach commented to me after the game that he thought our team looked very good this season, so that was nice to hear.”
The Rams continued to play well against Northeast, but this time they were rewarded with a 5-0 blowout victory, led by a pair of goals from senior captain Kerry Brown, while sophomore forward Kendra Minghella of Tewksbury, sophomore midfielder Judith Sloman and senior midfielder Caitlyn April each added solo tallies. Sloman also had three assists on the day after being moved to the midfield.
“Judith had a great game. She was outstanding,” Michaud said. “It was great to have her in the middle with Caitlyn. She did a great job in there.”
Also doing a great job as usual for the Rams was Brown, who since making the move from defense to forward has given the Rams offense a major spark. Her two goals in this one both came in the first five minutes of the game, setting the tone for rest of the day.
“It was great to get off to a start like that,” Michaud said. “Kerry has been great. Putting her up front has definitely changed our attack. Kendra (Minghella) has also been a big part of that. She is just so quick out there and she covers so much ground, that there are a lot of eyes on her and it helps to free up Kerry.
“Kerry really attacks well. I think having her back on defense for a while allowed her to see the field better. In addition to her offense, she also understands what the other team is doing defensively.”
Sophomore goalie Sydney MacPherson of Wilmington wasn’t extremely busy in this one, needing to make only six saves, but the result was her first varsity shutout. The shutout was part of a big week for MacPherson, who also held Lowell scoreless for much of their contest until she was finally beaten on a late goal.
“It was nice to see Sydney get the shutout,” Michaud said. “She has been playing well and working hard. Hopefully as we keep improving defensively, she will have the opportunity for more of those this season.”
Saturday against Lowell was not only a strong defensive effort for the Rams, but a great effort in all facets of the game as they stunned their opponents from the MVC with a 2-1 victory at Cawley Stadium.
The Rams got goals from junior midfielder Riley Rourke of Wilmington, as well as senior defender Lindsay McCarthy. Brown and April each had an assist in the game, while MacPherson had six saves in this one as well, to pick up another win.
Brown and Rourke connected on a terrific goal to get the Rams on the board.
“Riley was going to the net and she got a great pass in front from Kerry and just kind of tapped it in,” Michaud said. “It was a great play by the both of them.”
The Rams led 2-0 before Lowell added a late goal to avoid the shutout. The Rams held a huge edge in territorial play as well. While Lowell is not exactly the best team in the MVC, Michaud was still pleased to see his team come away with a victory over a team from such a tough league.
“I think we played better against Lowell than we did against Northeast. We were more in sync with each other and we were passing the ball well,” Michaud said. “Hopefully this will give us confidence going forward, because that is the one thing they are lacking. We are so much better than last year, but we just need them to realize that, so hopefully we can build on this”
The Rams will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Tyngsboro to take on Greater Lowell in a CAC matchup, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 pm.
GOLF
It was another successful week for the Shawsheen Tech Golf team, as the Rams went 2-1 on the week to improve to 6-1 on the season, with two of those wins coming over CAC opponents to keep their league record perfect at 5-0. Shawsheen sandwiched league wins over Lowell Catholic (151-78) on Tuesday, and Greater Lawrence (150-100) on Thursday around a loss to non-league rival Billerica (167-156) on Wednesday.
The loss to Billerica at Patriot Golf Course on Wednesday made a little bit of history of sorts for the Rams, although they would probably rather not have. The loss snapped an incredible streak of 38 straight dual match wins for the Rams, stretching back to late September of 2019 when they dropped a dual meet match to non-league rival Bedford to drop their record on the season at the time to 6-4 overall. They would go on to win their final six matches of that season to finish 12-4, and then post records of 10-0 in 2020, 17-0 in 2021 and then 5-0 this season before finally tasting defeat on Wednesday.
The Rams actually played well enough to win against Billerica, led by junior captain Matt Tramonte of Tewksbury, who shot a 37 to score 32 points for the Rams. Sophomore Tyler Tsoukalas followed close behind with a 38 for 31 points. Chase Darcey chipped in with a 40 for 27 points, while junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury shot a 45 for 21 points and junior Liam Milne shot a 45 for 20 points.
“We had a lot of boys play really well,” Struthers said. “But we also had a couple of kids come in with scores a little higher than normal, and that will hurt you against a team like Billerica. But overall, I felt like we did well against them.”
The day before, at Four Oaks, the Rams had rolled to the 151-78 victory over Lowell Catholic, led by Tramonte, who shot a 33 for 38 points, while Tsoukalas shot a 39 for 26 points, Milne shot a 41 for 24 points, while sophomore Larry Cullity shot a 44 for 22 points and freshman Max Carpenter shot a 44 for 21 points.
On Thursday, the Rams wrapped up their week with another blowout win, this time over Greater Lawrence by a score of 150-100. This time around, it was Liam Milne leading the way, shooting a 34 for 38 points.
“That was Liam’s best round ever, so that was fantastic to see” Struthers said. “What is great about this team is that we have so many kids who can step up and play well. We know we have Matt and Tyler at the top of our lineup, who are so consistent, but to have someone like Liam, who can shoot that kind of score is just fantastic.
Other scorers on the day for the Rams included Tsoukalas with a 37 for 32 points,
Tramonte with a 39 for 30 points, Cullity with a 46 and 18 points and Aidan Fortunato with a 47 for 17 points.
The Rams will look to continue their winning ways on Thursday in a road match against Greater Lowell, before returning home to take on Minuteman next Tuesday at Patriot Golf Course.
CROSS COUNTRY
It was a light week of work for the Shawsheen Tech Cross Country team, at least in terms of meets, with the girls team having the week off, while the boys hosted Lowell Catholic last Wednesday afternoon at Shawsheen.
But when they did a chance to compete, the Rams took full advantage of the opportunity, with the boys team coming away with an exciting 30-27 win over Lowell Catholic to improve their record to 2-0 on the season.
The Rams, who were without one of their top runners, junior Will Biscan of Wilmington having to miss the meet due to illness, but the rest of the Rams stepped up, starting with sophomore Noah Brooks of Tewksbury along with senior Ben Hollenbeck.
“It was a little closer than I would have liked it to be,” Shawsheen coach Dan Dorazio said. “It was tough with Will out, because he is one of our top runners, so I think if he was in there, it would have been more convincing. But, all things considered, I have to be happy that we were able to come up with a win.”
Dorazio was especially happy of course with Brooks, who was the top Rams finisher, and finished second overall in a time of 20:51, followed close behind by Hollenbeck in third place in 20:58. As impressive as Brooks was, Dorazio is looking for even better things from the talented sophomore in the weeks to come.
“Noah was unable to run as much as usual this week and you could see it,” Dorazio said. “Normally, I think he would have been able to stay with their top runner. But he has been right back at it in practice this week, and he can’t wait to get back out there and race again.”
Junior Gordon Noble was third for the Rams and sixth overall in a time of 21:28, while freshman Ralph Raymond of Tewksbury was just behind him in 28:29.
“We have a lot of talented runners,” Dorazio said. “Will is an excellent runner, but we have to reel him in sometimes because he will just do too much. Ralph Raymond is learning that same lesson. He works so hard, but sometimes he just needs to rest. Gordon was a big key for us as well. We have a good group of kids who are taking turns stepping up for us.”
Rounding out the Rams scoring were senior Logan Pyles of Wilmington in ninth place in a time of 21:48, junior Patrick Tassone of Wilmington in 22:06, and senior Caden Schernig in 22:58.
In addition to coming up with some key points for the Rams, Pyles and Schernig were recently named captains of the boys squad, an honor which Dorazio says is well deserved for two of the hardest working members of the team.
“I don’t think I could have made a better choice, and all of the coaches were in agreement,” Dorazio said. “They are just a couple of great kids, who lead by example. They worked so hard this off season, particularly Caden. I couldn’t believe the condition he came into tryouts and it shows. I have a lot of respect for people who step up like that, because it shows what you can do if you work hard enough.”
Both Rams squads will be off this week, but they will be back in action next Wednesday when they host CAC rival Greater Lawrence at 4:00 pm.
VOLLEYBALL
After winning just three games all of last season, the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball looks intent on eclipsing that mark very early this season, as this past week they picked up two more wins and are already off to a terrific start to the season.
The Rams swept to victory in both of their match last week, beating Lynn Tech on Tuesday by a score of 3-0 at the Mark Donovan Gymnasium, before coming away with a 3-0 road victory over Mystic Valley last Friday night.
In the 3-0 win over Lynn Tech, the Rams were led to the 25-14, 25-5, 25-13 victory by senior captain Gabby DiSalvo of Tewksbury, who had 19 service points this match.
On Friday, the Rams were led to the 25-7, 25-11, 25-14 by junior Cade Barron of Tewksbury, who went on a 12-point service run to start the match.
“That win was an overall team effort of great passing and serving,” Shawsheen coach Katie McGinness said. “This week we owe our wins to serving. We’ve been working a lot on consistent serves and that has definitely paid off.”
That kind of team play is what has McGinness looking forward to the rest of the season. While the 3-1 start is impressive, McGinness knows there is plenty of work still to be done, but with the efforts of her players, she is hoping for more big wins the rest of the way.
“I’m feeling confident with their level of play so far. The team is working hard to improve and they’re showing up ready to play at each game,” McGinness said. I’m hopeful for the future and excited to see where this team goes.”
The Rams will be tested this week, as the competition steps up with matches against CAC foes Lowell Catholic on Wednesday at home, and Whittier on Friday on the road, with both matches starting at 5:30 pm.
“We're ready to step up our game and excited to go against both teams,” McGinness said. “I'm hopeful they'll both be great games overall.”
BOYS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Boys Soccer team is another team that has been putting in plenty of hard work this season, on and Tuesday afternoon, the Rams were finally rewarded for all that hard work with a 4-0 shutout of CAC rival Mystic Valley in a road contest.
Senior forward Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury led the way for the Rams with a goal and two assists, while the other goals went to senior Joe Woodward, sophomore Nico Georgoulis and fellow sophomore Jayden Perez of Tewksbury.
Assisting on the goals for the Rams were senior Cam Camelio of Tewksbury, junior Brian Duhamel as well as Woodward and Georgoulis.
Junior goalie Nick Gerasimov played well in net to earn the shutout, as the Rams improved to 1-3-1 on the season.
Last Tuesday, the Rams had nearly picked up their first victory, earning a 1-1 tie on the road at Essex Tech. The Rams took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a Rizzo goal off a great cross from Duhamel.
Essex tied it midway through the second half as Shawsheen withstood a withering attack successfully defending 10 total corner kicks before Essex got the equalizer.
Playing well for the Rams in the tie were Gerasimov in net, along with Camelio, Jon MacEachern, Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury and Tom Robenek.
The Rams will look to build on the big win over Mystic Valley when they host CAC rival Greater Lawrence on Thursday, before hosting non-league rival Dracut next Tuesday, with both games scheduled for a 4:00 pm start.
