BILLERICA — When it comes to high school sports, as an athlete, there should be three primary things that you want to accomplish: have fun, improve during the season and career, and help the team.
Wilmington resident Celina Barczak nailed all three.
The senior member of the Shawsheen Tech girls swim-and-dive team helped the Rams capture their 14th straight State Voc Championship title when the two-day meet was held this past Wednesday and Thursday.
She competed in four events, individually taking home a third and a fifth, and then was part of two 'B' relay teams, which finished second and third, but those points did not count toward the team's points.
Barczak accounted for 22 points on her own with her individual place finishes, but her finishes is what's more impressive. In the 100-yard breaststroke, she had a seed time of 1:38.07 and finished third with a new and improved time of 1:34.87.
"I was just telling myself that I wanted to get a 1:40 (time) and I saw so many of the girls have times in the 1:30s and I ended up finishing with a 1:34," she said.
Barczak was in the second heat, and ended up taking first.
"In your peripheral vision, you can see the girl to the left and the girl to the right of you," she said. "But I wasn’t thinking about what the girl next to me was doing. I was all about doing what I had to do. So at the end of the race, I looked to my left and she wasn’t there, so that was pretty crazy."
That came a day after she dropped an incredible 24 seconds in the 500-freestyle race going from a time of 8:43.31 to 8:19.41 to take fifth place.
"It’s all motivation — just wanting to do it, caring about it and to help your team — that’s what it’s all about. It’s a different type of feeling but I would recommend (the sport) to any new swimmer," she said.
Barczak admitted that before the meet started last Wednesday, she was a nervous wreck. She knew that this was it for her high school career and she wanted to go out with a bang.
"I was stressed out to be quite honest," she said. "This is my last year as a senior and it was my last meet, so I knew that I would never do it again, and I just knew that I would cut down my time. When you really put your heart into a sport, you can accomplish anything."
Her performance in the 500-freestyle gave the team a huge boost of confidence after day one of the meet. The Rams carried that success over to Thursday and completely wiped out the rest of the field to win the program's 14th straight championship title.
"There was a lot of pressure going into the meet with a 13 year streak, so holding that legacy to be State (Voc) Champions is tough but after (Wednesday) with the diving and the 500-freestyle, I really felt strongly that we were just going to take over and win it," she said.
Was there any doubt that the streak would end?
"Honestly, I had some doubt," she answered. "Once we started training (at the beginning of the season) and we started putting our minds on not how many girls we have, but think about how we wanted to train the girls team, how much depth we had, so there was some doubt because we didn’t have as many girls as we normally do, but we overcame that and just pulled it out. It was a lot but we always had the confidence that the girls will do it all."
Barczak was asked how she got involved in the sport and said that her older brother Christopher was a member of the Rams' 2013 boys team, and she wanted to be a part of the water sport when she arrived to the high school. She also played on the varsity soccer team up until her junior year before switching over to play volleyball this past fall, while she will be one of the captains on this year's lacrosse team.
"Celina is another senior and she is one of the backbones of this team," said head coach Rick Menard. "She wasn’t a captain like Zach (Morris) on the boys team, but she’s one of those leaders that any of the other kids could count on. She comes from a real strong family. Her father is here every meet and he helps us with the timing, and he rather be here supporting his daughter than be up in the stands sweating."
After lacrosse and graduating in the spring, Barczak will attend UMass-Lowell with aspirations of becoming a nurse, where she will be part of a team that helps others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.