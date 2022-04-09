TEWKSBURY – It has been said nearly every year and probably will be said every year going forward, but when it comes to lacrosse, here in Tewksbury, competing and be successful in terms of wins and losses in the Merrimack Valley Conference is nearly an impossible task.
That being said, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Lacrosse team opened its season on Friday against MVC D1 foe Lowell (8-5 a season ago) and were edged out 12-11 in a fantastic back-and-forth game. Certainly that's a great sign for optimism for fourth year head coach Erin Murphy.
“This was a tough loss but I also believe it was a great victory in many ways,” said Murphy. “Lowell has a consistently strong program and is always a tough game right out of the gate. Looking back on our performances against them last year, we fell to them 15-5 and 16-7. I remember we lacked the ability to keep our pace of game consistent throughout all fifty minutes. This time around we did just that.”
Last year Tewksbury finished the abbreviated season with an 2-12 overall record, which included playing in the Open Division 1 North Sectional Tournament and losing to Danvers. Throughout the course of the season, the Redmen battled through an abundance of injuries which held the team back significantly, since there was some strong individual talent with the likes of Alexis Raymond, who is tearing it up as a freshman at Fitchburg State, Erin McIntyre, who is playing at Bridgewater State and Lexi Polimeno, who was a multiple league all-star during her fine career.
All in all Tewksbury lost nine players from last year's team, leaving a handful of holes to fill.
“I am excited for what this upcoming season could hold for our team. We had an amazing turnout at tryouts and are now carrying a 48 player program between the JV and Varsity teams. This allows me to have a 23 player roster with two goalies. This opens up a lot of options for us on the field and build a really solid bench of players to utilize,” said Murphy.
This year's team will be led by tri-captains, Kati Polimeno (midfield), Maeve Cahill (attack) and junior Victoria Catanzano (defense). The other returning seniors include goalie Michelle Kusmaul, defenders Ashley Demers and Aliana Kennen and midfielder Jessica Driscoll. All of them have varsity experience.
“I am proud of the six seniors I have coming in this season. They are quite special to me as I was able to coach them all as eighth graders during my season as the JV coach,” said Murphy. “They have all come such a long way as both players and young women. All are strong starters in my roster and I know will continue to be valuable assets to the team.
“Aliana Kennen and Ashley Demers are the foundation of my defense, Maeve Cahill has always been a key goal scorer for us, and Kati Polimeno and Jess Driscoll are instrumental on all sides of the field forcing turnovers and creating scoring opportunities. We face tough competition here in the MVC from both the Division 1 and 2 teams and I will need them all to be leaders on and off the field to help us achieve success.”
The other four returners also bring a lot of athleticism to the table with junior attackers Jamie Constantino and Riley Sheehan, sophomore attack Katerina Schille and sophomore defender Mackenzie Hickey.
Tewksbury also has eleven new faces on this roster including junior defenders Victoria LaVargna, Olivia Ward and Abigail Mahoney, sophomores, Ava Nordbruch and Reilley Whalen on the attack and Skylar Auth on defense and then five freshmen including attackers Paige Crowley, Julia Moura and Addison Tanguay, midfielder Emily Picher, while Sarah Doherty will see time at both attack and midfield.
“We have a number of promising new faces on the team this year. Freshman Emily Picher really impressed me last year as an eighth grader on our JV team. She has great endurance, solid stick skill, and great knowledge of the game that I have already seen begin to mesh well with Kati Polimeno and Jess Driscoll in the midfield,” said Murphy. “I’m really excited for this season. Between 2020’s canceled year and an abbreviated season last year it feels good to return to a sense of normalcy.”
Tewksbury will again compete in the MVC D2 Conference and face Lowell, Haverhill, Dracut and Methuen two times each, and then large school teams Andover, Billerica, Central Catholic, North Andover and Chelmsford one time each. In addition there's five non-league games, all against Middlesex League teams with a pair with Burlington and Stoneham and one with Wakefield.
In the loss to Lowell, the Redmen trailed for most of the game but came back to tie the game up at 11-11 before the Red Raiders scored the game winner. Kati Polimeno had a strong game, netting five of the team's eleven goals.
“Kati has always been a vital piece of our team puzzle but she really showed up today in a big way for us with five goals. She also won a great deal of the draws giving us multiple opportunities to bring the play into our offensive zone right away,” said Murphy.
Other goal scorers of the night were Maeve Cahill with two, and Jess Driscoll, Jamie Constantino, and Paige Crowley with one apiece. Murphy added that Driscoll and Constantino were also instrumental in the midfield in both draw controls and transitions, while Michelle Kusmaul was big in net with ten saves.
On Tuesday night, Tewksbury was defeated by Andover, 20-7. Polimeno had three goals and Cahill had two.
This week, Tewksbury will travel to Haverhill on Friday, before hosting Dracut on Tuesday starting at 4 pm.
