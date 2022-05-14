Recently, Tewksbury Memorial High School Hall of Famer Scott Oberg spoke to Jack Etkin of 'Rockies Magazine' regarding his future as a member of the Colorado Rockies. Oberg has been sidelined since the 2019 season with recurring blood-clotting issues in his throwing arm. Although Oberg, who is signed through the end of this year with an option, hasn't used the word 'retirement', it seems likely that could be the path that he is heading towards.
“I’m not really in a rush to pick up a ball again in the near term and give it another go, just in the sense that (I) keep running into the risk of having to go through all of this again,” Oberg said, to Etkin. “Now it’s not really my decision, I don’t feel at this point, really. It’s kind of a family decision just because there’s so much more on the line.”
From 2015-2019, Oberg was a key fixture in the Rockies' bullpen, appearing in 259 games, compiling a record of 18-8 with a 3.85 ERA, while striking out 234 batters. From August of 2016 to March of 2021, he has undergone four different procedures to address the blood clots, which keep developing in his forearm.
“Nobody really has a straight answer on (why the clots keep reappearing). “(Other than) we have a general idea that this is caused by throwing. And every time you have one, you seem to be at a higher risk to have another one,” Oberg said to Etkin.
Since the last injury, Oberg has kept himself extremely busy. He is the Rockies MLBPA player rep and was involved with all of the labor issues that transpired, and in addition to that, he is pursuing a master's degree in sports industry management at Georgetown University. Over the past year, he has helped the Rockies' front office with some scouting and analysis work, and there's talk that potentially he could land a job in the organization in the player-development field.
Colorado GM Bill Schmidt likes the idea, telling Etkin, “We’ll figure out a role for him. He’s a very bright guy. And I think the world of Scottie and want him involved.”
After graduating from TMHS, Oberg went on to have a stellar career at UConn, becoming one of the program's all-time best relief pitchers. He was then a 15th round pick by the Rockies in the 2012 draft. In 2018 and '19, he established himself as one of the top relief pitchers in all of baseball, helping the Rockies make back-to-back playoff appearances.
“I think that’s kind of the biggest frustration that I might have of all this is that I really felt like I was coming into my prime between what I could do physically and you know learning from all the mistakes that I’d made in the past and all the ups and downs and all the times that I’d failed,” Oberg said to Etkin. “I definitely put a lot of good things together in 2019. So I was certainly excited about the prospects of the future. Who knows how long of a run I would have been able to make? But in the same respect, to go out on top is I guess maybe the best way to go about it and knowing that something is kind of out of my control. I don’t know if that makes it any better or not.”
