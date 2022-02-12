DUXBURY – Just three days after capturing the program's third straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Wrestling team traveled to Duxbury and took part in the Division 3 Coaches Dual Meet Tournament, featuring seven other teams.
Tewksbury was seeded No. 3 out of the eight teams and after knocking off No. 6 seed Foxboro, 48-30, they advanced to the semi-finals and lost to a tough Ashland team, 42-38. That put the Redmen into the consolation round and from there they defeated Dedham, 45-6.
“Our match with Foxboro was neck-and-neck the whole way and we were able to pull it out at the end. I thought the finals would be Ashland versus Tewksbury, but (different seedings that I had expected) matched us up against each other in a semi-final match,” said head coach Steve Kasprzak. “It was a great match and we ended up losing 42-38 and that was without our best guy in the line-up, Jack Callahan. He should be back with this week. But we still had opportunities to beat Ashland.”
Nick Desisto (106), Ben Barrasso (113/120), Hunter Johnson (145) and Nick Wilson (285) all finished 3-0 on the day. Jack Donovan (132), Ryan Fleming (152), Sean Hirtle (170), Brett Graham (182), Paxton Green (195) and Luke Shaw (220) all finished with two wins on the day.
This Saturday, Tewksbury will host the Division 3 North Sectionals starting at 10:00 am. Coach Kas said that he expects the finals – which will include two consolation matches for each weight class – to take part around 3:30-4 pm.
The meet will feature 11 other teams including Burlington, Danvers, Excel Academy, Gloucester, Melrose, Nashoba Tech, North Middlesex, Triton, Wakefield, Watertown, Weston and Wilmington.
Those who place in the top four of their respective weight classes at the sectionals will advance to the Division 3 State Meet the following weekend, which will be held in Fitchburg.
