This past week, the Boston Globe published its Winter High School All-Scholastic section, and between Wilmington and Tewksbury (and one Billerica athlete who we consider local) there were ten student-athletes recognized as the best in their respective sport.
Named as All-Scholastics include from Tewksbury, Caden Connors, Jason Cooke and Jessica Driscoll in ice hockey, and Alex Arbogast in track-and-field.
Representing Wilmington High includes gymnasts Alexa Graziano and Emily Provost.
Over at Shawsheen Tech, siblings Tayla and Sidney Tildsley were named to the wrestling team, while their other sibling, James, an eighth grader at Billerica High, was also named.
Finally, Wilmington resident Lauryn Hanafin, a senior at Austin Prep, was also named to the girls hockey team.
Starting with ice hockey, both Hanafin and Connors were named their respective Divisional Athletes of the Year. Hanafin is a two-time Globe All-Scholastic and a three-time Catholic Central League MVP, who guided the Cougars to an undefeated season, including winning the Division 1 state championship title. She finished the season with an incredible 0.40 GAA and a .975 save percentage. She will be attending and playing hockey next year at Stonehill College.
Connors was named the Division 2 Boys Hockey Athlete of the Year. The TMHS senior defenseman helped lead the Redmen to the state championship title. He finished the season with a whopping 51 points, including 23 goals and 28 assists and finished his career with 98 points.
His teammate, Jason Cooke, the Town Crier's reigning Male Athlete of the Year, was also named to the All-Scholastic team. A talented forward, he finished the season with 17 goals and 15 assists and closed out his career with 104 points, while also being a key figure in the state championship title.
Previously he was a part of the TMHS Golf team's MVC Division 2 state championship title, and he like Connors, also plays lacrosse in the spring.
The last hockey player on the list is senior Jessica Driscoll, who finished up a six-year career with the Tewksbury/Methuen Red Rangers. A three-time MVC All-Conference selection, Driscoll finished her amazing career with 70 goals and 38 assists for 108 points and was part of the team's state championship back in 2019. She will be attending and playing at Rivier College next year.
Turning to track-and-field, Arbogast, a junior, had a season for the ages. He won both the MVC, the Division 4 Eastern Mass and New England Championship titles in the 55-meter dash, including a personal best time of 6.46 seconds. He was also the MVC Champion in the 300, while finishing fifth at the D4 Meet with a season best time of 36.52 seconds.
The final five members of the All-Scholastic team were also named prior to the Boston Herald teams. Graziano and Provost, both juniors, helped the first-year Wilmington/Bedford Gymnastics team finish second at the North Sectionals, third at the state meet, which qualified the team for the New Englands, but they chose not to compete. Graziano won the uneven bars and was second on the balance beam at the state individuals, and Provost was fifth in the all-around competition at the sectionals and sixth in the state with a 37.25 score.
As for the three Tildsley siblings, James was the first eighth grader in state history to reach the New England finals, finishing second. Previously, the 106-pounder won the Lowell Holidays, was the MVC D2 Wrestler of the Year finishing 32-3, and was an All-State Finalist. He will wrestle next year at Shawsheen Tech.
Sidney also made state history as the first freshman to ever go undefeated at 60-0, which included winning everything from the Lowell Holidays to the Division 1 North Sectional and State titles, and then adding the All-State and New England titles to his belt. He went on to place seventh at the National level.
Finally, Tayla Tildsley made history as the first female from Shawsheen Tech to win a state championship title doing so at 147 pounds after being a state finalist several times beforehand. She will attend and wrestle next year at Phillips Andover.
