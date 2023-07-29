The Tewksbury 12U Redmen Red tournament softball team coached by Adam Perkins, Jason Basile, Chelsea Lamarche, and Kevin Skinner traveled to Dartmouth on July 14 to compete in Dartmouth's second annual Summer Blast.
Tewksbury’s first game was on Friday night against Charlton. With the impending weather in the forecast, the girls knew each game was important. Tewksbury got down 1-0 which turned into a 5-1 deficit after three innings. The girls fought back in the fourth to make it 5-3, but eventually lost 7-3.
Saturday came and brought with it two games for the Redmen against Enfield Black and Enfield Blue, two teams from Congirls that Coach Perkins was unfamiliar with.
Starting pitcher Leah Khourie was locked in, shutting out the Black and allowing no hits. Tewksbury only needed four innings to complete the shutout win, 12-0.
With Khourie throwing a minimum amount of pitches, the coaching staff decided to throw her again the next game. This game was much closer but the girls made enough plays to hold onto the win 6-4. Khourie had a total of 19 strikeouts on the day.
The Redmen finished pool play with a 2-1 record allowing the least amount of runs scored out of the 12 teams playing and earned the fourth seed.
On Sunday, Tewksbury played one of the host teams first, Dartmouth Gold, the five seed. Both teams only produced two hits apiece. Tewksbury’s hits came by Addison Perkins and Mia Basile, but the Redmen were patient at the plate and earned nine walks. Chloe D'Agostino pitched a gem, giving up those two hits and only walking three while striking out eight, earning the 7-3 victory.
The next game, which was the semifinals, was a rematch of the Friday night game against Charlton.
Khourie was on the mound and battled her way to a 10-4 win with the defense behind her not committing a single error. The Redmen had 10 hits with Anna Autio and Callie Lamarche leading the way with two hits apiece.
On came the championship game against the other host team, Dartmouth Green.
D'Agostino took the mound again and delivered another beauty only allowing three hits while striking out 10 leading Tewksbury to a 15-3 victory. Offensively, Norah Abraham led the way going 3 for 4 while Khourie, Lamarche, and D'Agostino each had two hits.
“This whole tournament was a total team effort,” Coach Perkins said. “The pitching by Khourie and D'Agostino was on point. The catching by Perkins and Lamarche was solid with Perkins throwing out five runners over the weekend.
“Defensively, Mia Basile, who is the shortstop, leads this team on the diamond and made some great plays,” the coach added. “Abraham locked down third base and the voice of this Redmen team, Loghan Cahill was active at second base. Bella Cueva, who was making some great scoops at first base completed the infield. The outfield goes through the centerfielder, Anna Autio who runs the show and is joined by corner outfielders Mia Climo, who is consistent at the plate and in the field, and also Kayle Skinner who made a great catch in the quarterfinal game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.