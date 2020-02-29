METHUEN – Several members of the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team competed at the Division 1 State Tournament this past weekend at Methuen High School, and while the Rams did not bring home any individual titles, they still did the program proud, with four of their seven wrestlers finishing in the top seven of their weight class.
Overall, the Rams had one second place finish and one third place finish, while two other wrestlers finished fifth and seventh in their weight classes, respectively. Overall, the Rams had six of their seven wrestlers win at least one match in the two day tournament, as they earned a 13th place finish in the 42-team field, scoring 64 points. Springfield Central took home the team title with 175 points, while St. John’s Prep was second with 117 and Brookline was third with 109.5.
Junior Austin Dube led the way for the Rams with a second place finish at 120 pounds. Dube followed up his Division 1 North Sectional title last week with another outstanding effort, winning his first three matches of the tournament, including a 10-6 thriller over Elijah Wallace of Lincoln-Sudbury in the semifinals. He was denied the title in heartbreaking fashion, losing in overtime to Jake Ice of Minnechaug by a score of 6-4.
Fellow junior Frank Foti, who was coming off not only a sectional championship, but also being named the Outstanding Wrestler last week, put up a great battle at 126 pounds before settling for a third place finish. Foti lost in the semifinals by a score of 6-2 to Aidan Winn of Brockton, but bounced back nicely to win two more matches, including his third place match, with a pin of Nate Chandler from Newton North in a time of 3:15.
Andre Comeau went 3-2 on the weekend to earn his fifth place finish at 195 pounds, pulling off a couple of big upsets along the way. Comeau, who was seeded 12th, took out the number five seed Booker Lester from St. John’s Prep in the first round and No. 4 Elijah Thrasher in the quarterfinals before finally being stopped by No. 1 Darby McLaughlin of Springfield Central in the semifinals.
Unfortunately for Comeau he came up against Lester for a second time in the consolation semifinals, and was unable to pull another upset, dropping an 8-2 decision. He came back strong, however, to win his fifth place match and a spot in this weekend’s All-State Tournament with a 2-1 decision over Justin Quinton of Westford Academy.
Aidan Leffler of Tewksbury entered the tournament after winning the sectional title at 182 pounds, and he performed well in his first ever trip to the state tournament, going 3-2 on the weekend to earn a seventh place finish and alternate status for the All-State Tournament.
Leffler picked up two victories by pin, and then earned a hard fought 10-5 decision over Shawn Asiamah of Springfield Central in his seventh place match.
Diondre Turner of Wilmington (145 pounds) and Lucas Moreira of Tewksbury (220) each went 1-2 in the tournament. Turner earned his lone victory by pin over Luke Corbey of Bridgewater-Raynham, before of bit of bad luck had him squaring off against No. 1 seed Jake Nicolasi of Haverhill in the consolation round. Nicolasi, who had been upset in the quarterfinals of the tournament, earned a major decision win over Turner on his way to a 5-1 weekend and a third place finish.
Moreira earned his lone win with a 10-4 decision over Tyler Parent of West Springfield.
Dube, Foti and Comeau will each wrestle in this weekend’s All-State Tournament, which gets underway on Friday at Methuen High School, while Leffler will be an alternate.
