WRENTHAM – Before last week's State Coaches Invitational Meet, Makayla Paige told the Boston Herald that if her ongoing body cramps issue didn't go away, her cross-country season would come to an abrupt end.
That didn't happen as she went out and won the 11th grade division race, beating out nearly 300 other runners from across the state.
This past Saturday morning, was a much bigger test as she was back at the same course to participate in the Eastern Mass Division 3 Championship Meet. The previous two years she finished fifth and sixth, and this year, placing wasn't the main objective, it was being able to finish races on consecutive weeks pain free.
And she did that.
Paige had her best showing at this meet, finishing fourth with a time of 19:14.11, which was slightly better than her time of 19:14.75 as a freshman and significantly better than her time of 19:19.80 as a sophomore.
"It was a lot like last week (at the State Coaches Invitational)," said Paige. "I started off on a slower pace and then I would slowly pick it up for the second mile by about ten to fifteen seconds and then by the last mile, just went with everything that I had."
Throughout this fall season, Paige has dealt with body cramps and just two weeks ago, she was the frontrunner in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet, but had to drop out as the cramps were so severe.
“Whenever I would go out hard, ever since freshman year, I would get a cramp either on my left or right side or both,” she explained. “Once I hit a certain pace it seems (to be the time the cramps) happen, although my coach doesn't agree with me. I feel like whenever I get below six (minute miles) is when I feel the cramps, so we tried to stay above six minutes and then try to move ahead."
Paige along with her parents and coaches, have tried to figure out the issue and haven't had much luck until she came up with this new strategy, which is certainly interesting and also pretty daring.
"Makayla had a great strategy and she stuck to that strategy and that's not easy to do," said Tewksbury cross-country coach Fran Cusick. "As Mike Tyson once said, 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth'. I think it's very difficult to be a 16-year-old kid and you are one of the best runners in the state and you say to yourself, 'OK I'm going to be in 50th place with all of these kids ahead of me and I'm going to trust that I'm going to be able to get past them all'.
“To have that trust and belief (while battling through her injury) is just really mindblowing. There are very few kids — if you watch the race, there's so many kids who blast out and go very hard and they just slowly die out — who can do what Makayla just did (in terms of strategy). I'm also very proud of her."
Paige started out in the middle of the pack before inching up closer on the second mile, before passing a handful of runners on the last lap to finish fourth.
"It was basically the same (strategy) as last week, but today was maybe a little bit faster in the beginning and in the second mile, and then I ran a similar last mile (as I did last week)," she said.
Her performance puts her back into the All-State Meet for the third straight year to be held this Saturday in Gardner. As a freshman, she struggled a bit finishing with a 19:55.78 time for 62nd place, but last year, she was sensational, finishing seventh in the entire state with a time of 19:34.01.
"I'm definitely excited. This means improvement running wise and that I'm actually able to finish a race," she said with a smile.
Paige along with teammate Meghan Ostertag, both overcame a lot of adversity to finish fourth and 12th at the Eastern Mass Championship Meet.
"Both of these kids had as bad of a day as you can imagine at the MVC Meet. They didn't let that deter them. They were upset obviously but they didn't give up on themselves, they didn't give up on their training, they trusted the fact that they are in good enough shape and they both came back here and had tremendous performances," said Cusick.
