TEWKSBURY– The Tewksbury Memorial High School Wrestling team has enjoyed continued success as of late, including multiple years of conference championships and personal achievements such as State and New England finishers. After a 14-7 record last season, the bar remains high for third-year head coach Steve Kasprzak.
“We are pretty well rounded, numbers are high, and we are ready to rock. We are ready to wrestle, (and to) stop beating each other up, and to go beat somebody else up,” Kasprzak said with a laugh.
The Redmen will be led by two senior captains this season in Jack Callahan and Jack Donovan, both seasoned wrestlers who are looking to lead the team to another strong season.
“Our two captains this year are Jack Callahan and Jack Donovan,” said Kasprzak. “(They) are both coming off a very successful season last year, Callahan being a state champ at 120 pounds in a tournament where he wasn’t even scored upon, which is pretty impressive. Jack (Donovan) wrestled really well in the state tournament (and) finished third (where) his only loss in the tournament was to the eventual champion, so obviously we are leaning on those two guys to pull some weight for us and be the heavy hitters.”
Besides from the two captains, the Redmen have leadership spread across the board in their returning seniors A.J. Russo, Sam Ros, Ryan Fleming, Richie Bongornio, Sean Hirtle, and James Carroll. Kasprzak had special praise for Russo.
“AJ Russo is a kid at 195, he’s a senior for us,” said Kasprzak. “He’s a program kid, we love AJ. I’d take 14 of him all day. He works hard, he puts in the effort and he’s just got great character, he’s a good leader in the room (and) to the young kids, he’s good to the new kids trying to help them out and trying to help them learn, so he’ll find a way to help us. I don’t know what weight class that will be or what capacity, but he’s going to help us. He already helps us just by showing up to practice every day and being in our room with his attitude. Culture is everything, you can have talent and not win, you need that. I think that’s one thing our room has, we got a boatload of character.”
Joining Russo are Bongornio and Ros, who are currently out with illness, but will be a huge lift for the Redmen when they return.
“We have some other leadership, they’ve been out for some illness reasons, Richie Bongornio and Sam Ross, (who have) both have put in three years up to this point,” said Kasprzak. They know how to wrestle, they are tough, they work hard, so we are excited just to get them healthy and get them back into the room just for the reason we just talked about AJ. You can’t have enough leaders.”
Having the character and attitude is instrumental for Kasprzak’s squad, but he has also strung together a lineup that looks to do damage on the mat.
“(At) 106 is Nick Desisto who was a sectional champ last year as an eighth grader and got his first real taste of the state tournament, (and) was able to win a match but didn’t really wrestle to his quality that tournament,” recalled Kasprzak. “He’s only a freshman but we are really kind of looking at him as a big pillar in our lineup, not because we need him to but because we think he can do it.”
Also down below for the Redmen will be freshman Jack Lightfoot at 106, who could see some time on the mat once the coaching staff starts to shuffle the lineup.
Nick’s brother, Angelo, also looks to make a difference this season for the Redmen.
“His brother Angelo at 113 this year will be into the lineup who is equally as good, the only reason he wasn’t in the lineup last year is him and Nicky would battle back and forth and actually he beat Nicky once last year in a wrestle off, so those two guys will be pretty solid for us down below,” said Kasprzak on the brothers.
“Benny Barrasso is another kid, he’ll be at 120, again he kind of filled in (last year). He got to the state tournament last year, placed in the sectionals, got to the states, and I think he won a match in the states off the top of my head which isn’t really a surprise, he’s got a great double (and) he’s very athletic and very strong and he works hard,” said Kasprzak.
Coming in at the 132 weight class is yet again another sibling on the Redmen squad. Sean Callahan, brother to Jack Callahan, is another freshman who is eager to get into the lineup. Even though they are all freshmen, Kasprzak has high hopes.
“Those first few names, (Nick) Desisto, (Angelo) Desisto, (Ben) Barrasso, and (Sean) Callahan are all freshmen in our lineup. But they don’t wrestle like freshmen. They are seasoned vets and we are going to lean on them.”
Moving on to the middle of the lineup, Jack Donovan (138) and junior Hunter Johnson (145) look to lead the way.
“In the middle we pick up with Jack Donovan, he’ll be at 138,” said Kasprzak. “(The) 145 (pound class) will be Hunter Johnson, who qualified for the New England Tournament last year, and placed in every tournament other than the New Englands, so that’s a pretty impressive feat for any age group and he’s only going to be a junior this year. “Hunter is a big name for us, he has that same caliber as Callahan and Donovan, I would just like to see him take it a step further this year.”
Experience is another intangible the Redmen will look to bring to the table this year, as many of their players were previously coming off shortened seasons due to Covid. Seniors Ryan Fleming and Sean Hirtle look to take full advantage of this opportunity.
“(At) 152 we return Ryan Fleming, (who) had a great tournament (last year) and took fifth in the sectionals,” said Kasprzak. “It was really his first year of wrestling last year. He had a little bit of youth experience and then he did it the Covid year, but he’s played lacrosse in the spring instead of hanging with us so it’s really his first experience. We are going to hope that he continues to improve, which he has. Effort is not his issue, it’s just some technique stuff and he’s getting much better and he wants to get better which is the important part.”
“Sean Hirtle returns at 170, again he was third in the sectional last year as a first year wrestler, and to do it at 170 is pretty impressive,” said Kasprzak. “He has the athleticism and the strength and the explosiveness to place in the state tournament. The only thing he lacked prior to now was experience, now he’s got that. So we are hoping he takes it a few steps further.”
James Capalello, a junior who missed his sophomore season due to injury, is healthy and back in the lineup this season in the 160 class.
“He’s done a lot of work in the off season to get his body prepared and did a lot on the mats in jujitsu, to just kind of get some mat time, and it’s paid off. He looks good,” said Kasprzak.
The one class that isn’t locked in for Kasprzak as of now is 182, but he has a number of candidates that he has to choose from to fill the role.
“We have a couple of guys in the mix for it. It might be a younger kid like a Seamus (Macdonald) bumping up from 170, or we have a Mike Pirisi who’s at that weight, who’s worked here now for two years so he certainly deserves a shot. Jaden Mercer, who wrestled with us last year, he’s got to drop a few pounds to get down there but he’s thinking about it. Maybe even AJ Russo down the road,” said Kasprzak.
Continuing through the starters, Junior Paxton Green is a player with potential through the roof for the Redmen.
“At 195 is Paxton Green, who for all intensive purposes has more God-given ability than anybody in this room and anybody in the state,” said Kasprzak. “I mean last year was really his first year wrestling as a sophomore and he was in the sectional finals (and) fourth in the state. He didn’t finish the way he wanted to finish, but he didn’t lose to anybody because they were a better athlete than him. It’s all about technique with him and he should be thinking about New England titles not just state titles. That’s where he is and he’s got some big boy strength that I haven’t seen in this room, so if he can compound that with actual wrestling knowledge, look out.”
At 220 and heavyweight, sophomore Manny Mengata and senior James Carroll are two more examples of players who look to use his newly acquired experience to use this season.
“He had a great year last year but now, again I feel like a broken record, it’s not new to him this year,” said Kasprzak. “So he’s starting to (learn) and refreshing stuff isn’t the first time he’s seen it so now he’s starting to build on that. He’s just such a smart, good, athletic kid that he’s going to catch on. He’s a kid that we think down the road could compete for a state title as well.”
“James wrestled his freshman year, his sophomore year was the covid year and then last year for whatever reason he wasn’t with us but decided to come back this year and we are happy to have him,” said Kasprzak. “He’s quote on quote new to us but he did wrestle for a bunch of years in the youth program so it’s not new to him.”
Kasprzak and his coaching staff of Steve O’Keefe, Derek Welch, Brian Aylward, and Dave Shunamon are confident in the lineup they are rolling with to start the year. However, there are plenty of others who are competing for spots.
“The lineup is pretty solid, there’s not really any spot where we can say alright well here’s somewhere where Tewksbury is weak,” admitted Kasprzak. “And then we have a boatload of guys at those weights that aren’t far behind the guys in front of them that we can bump around. (Sophomore) Will Fillmore is a kid at 132 that we could insert in the lineup (and) bump Sean Callahan up, which allows us to bump Jack Donovan to maybe 138 and kind of play that game. There’s a bunch of other guys that are right on the cusp. (Junior) Timmy Duggan came out this year, he looks good, he’s tough and rugged, I know (sophomore) Kyle Sandberg is another kid, and unfortunately he’s been out sick here, but we will get him back.”
The Redmen are also composed of freshmen Brooke Lightfoot, Emeka Olu, Miller Brooks, Aalyiah Chandler, and Bavly Youssef. Sophomores include Colin Todd, Stanley Stewart, Aaron Stadnyck, Eriel Portillo, Anthony Monterio, and Dante Dunac, while other juniors for the Redmen include Sam Macmillan, Cam Heichman, Owen Kinnon, and Benjamin Piccolo.
“We know we have our work cut out for us, and (we) really look forward to the challenge of wrestling in the MVC,” said Kasprzak. “We are fortunate enough to wrestle in such a competitive league, and will lean on our captains and other leaders to continue to build upon what’s been done before them.”
SEASON OPENER
On Saturday, the Redmen opened up their season at the Milford Quad Meet, and had a very successful day.
Tewksbury had a 2-1 start to their season, beating Wayland by a score of 61-10 and Marblehead/Swampscott 60-10.
In a close match to Milford, the Redmen eventually fell 48-30.
Tewksbury produced a handful of individual winners on Saturday, including five players to go 3-0 and seven wrestlers to walk away with at least two.
Nick Desisto (106), Sean Callahan (132), Jack Donovan (138), Hunter Johnson (145), and Paxton Green (195) all went 3-0.
Angelo Desisto (113), Ben Barrasso (120), Jack Callahan (126), Ryan Fleming (152), Sean Hirtle (170), Manny Mengata (220), and James Carroll (285) earned two victories.
SOI TOURNEY
The 34th annual Wilmington High School Sons of Italy Wrestling Tournament will be held on Saturday, December 17th at the Shriner's Auditorium. Wrestling is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9 am with finals also tentatively scheduled for 5:00 pm. Results can be found at Flowrestling.org.
The meet will feature 18-teams including the host Wildcats, as well as Tewksbury, Shawsheen Tech and Central Catholic. Other schools include Brookline, Canton, Dedham, Durfee, Essex Tech/Masconomet, Gloucester, Melrose, Mount Hope, Natick, North Andover, Salem, Saugus/Peabody, Whittier Tech and Winchester.
