TEWKSBURY – It wasn't until the fifth meet of last year's season when the Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team went above 126.2 points with a 133.7-133.3 thrilling victory over Haverhill.
On Saturday afternoon – despite limited practices due to COVID-19, the protocols and one of its top athletes performing in just two, instead of four events, the Redmen were edged out by a strong North Andover team 130.7-128.2 in a Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet opener held at Wilkey's Gymnastics.
“It was a great first meet and I'm so proud of the girls,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey.
Three times last year the Redmen finished over a 128.2 score, which included the win over Haverhill, a 135.85-131.85 loss to North Andover and then with a 128.950 score at the MVC League Championship Meet. That night, North Andover's Kasey Burke was the top all-around gymnast with a 37.950 overall score. Tewksbury's Amanda Ogden and Bella Schille finished third and ninth.
On Saturday, Burke again was the top all-around performer coming in at 37.55, but Schille was closer behind with a terrific score of 35.05.
“Bella Schille knocked it out of the park,” said Wilkey. “Our only all-around performer this competition. She was runner up to Kasey Burke, who is a Level-10 gymnast. Bella had an impressive 35.05 - and does not train year round now. She dazzled us with a 9.0 yurchenko tuck (on vault) and a 9.35 rock solid floor (exercise routine).”
Schille was the top overall performer on the balance beam scoring an 8.95, was second on the floor (9.3) and vault (9.0) and also scored a 7.8 on the bars.
Ogden, who is coming off a stress fracture and was just cleared to resume activity four days prior to this opener, finished with an 8.55 on the floor and an 8.2 on the bars.
“She had been in a boot for two months - stress fracture in her foot. She made two uncharacteristic mistakes on bars still helped us with an 8.2 (score),” said Wilkey. “She racked up an 8.5 on floor, with another uncharacteristic mistake. She should be back full force in the next competition.”
There were a handful of other outstanding performances in this meet. Senior captain Maddie Wheeler had a solid 8.0 score on the vault. Julianna Cappiello scored an “awesome 8.5 with half on and half off vault”. Freshman Jaden Kasule was extremely impressive on the bars with an 8.75 score. Fellow ninth grader Lexi Devlin was solid on the beam at 8.2 and Kasule finished with an 8.05 despite a fall.
Also on the vault, Jocelyn Delorey scored an 8.0, followed by Molly Kierce (7.9) and Julia Carlson (7.35). On the bars, also competing included Alexis Rooney (6.3), Cappiello (6.2) and Keira Gaffney (5.6).
On the beam, Abby McCarthy was give a 7.05, followed by Wheeler at 6.9 and Emma Cole at 5.75. Finally on the floor, Rooney finished at 7.0 with Delorey (6.6), McCarthy (6.4) and Gaffney (6.35) also putting in strong efforts.
Tewksbury is now off for two weeks before hosting Central Catholic on Saturday, January 30th back at Wilkey's beginning at 4:30. Once again that meet will be livestreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.