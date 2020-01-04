Despite once again scoring their highest team score of the season and despite having just five gymnasts compete, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls gymnastics team fell to 0-4 on the season with a 138.65-126.2 loss to Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro in a meet that was pushed up a day to avoid Monday's icy conditions.
"I'm a proud coach," said Jessica Wilkey. "Our scores continue to rise and our goal this year is to attain a meet score of 130 by the end of the season. We only had five girls compete because the schedule change was last minute and many of the other girls already had prior commitments."
Freshman Amanda Ogden again led the team as she finished the all-around competition with a 33.9 score, which included an 8.25 on the vault, an 8.9 on the bars, a 7.85 on the beam and an 8.9 on the floor exercise.
Isabella Schille also had a strong day as she tied Ogden for top team score in the floor at 8.9, was first on the team on the balance beam with an 8.6, then was scored a 7.65 on the vault.
Madi Wheeler, who had missed the first meets with family obligations, returned to the line-up and finished with a 7.45 on the vault, a 6.3 on the bars, a 6.8 on the beam and an 8.3 on the floor.
Alexis Rooney finished with a 7.5 on the vault, a 7.1 on the bars and a 6.6 on the beam. The final gymnast was Alexis Devlin and she finished with a 7.8 on the bars, a 7.6 on the beam and an 8.3 on the floor.
