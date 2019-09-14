TEWKSBURY — It was a mixed bag of results for the Tewksbury High Golf team as they opened defense of their MVC Division 2 championship this past week. The Redmen went 1-1 on the week, struggling in a season opening loss to Haverhill in their season opener last Thursday, before bouncing back with an impressive win over Methuen on Monday.
The Redmen traveled to Bradford Country Club last Thursday to take on perennial MVC Division 1 power Haverhill in their season opener where they suffered a tough 15-5 loss to a talented Hillies squad.
Tewksbury's lone individual winner on the day came from senior newcomer Max Cummings who won his individual match 3&2 earning the Redmen two points, while junior returner and co-captain Anthony Pecci and senior returner Jake Nordstrom both earned hard fought flats in their individual matches, resulting in one point from each of them for the Redmen.
The lone four ball match winners for the Redmen on this day were teammates and partners senior Jake Nordstrom and junior Sam White, who together earned the final point for the Redmen on the day.
"Our guys went out and did a good job on the road for the first time this season,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan said. “Unfortunately, I feel as though I let these guys down today as I should have had them better prepared for what was out there and ahead of them.”
Despite the lopsided final score, many of the individual matches were very close, coming down to the final hole or two, and Sullivan feels like if he had better prepared his team, things may have gone differently.
“Each course is distinctly different and it's my responsibility to give them that layout and prepare them for those changes before we even get to the course and that didn't happen today,” Sullivan said. “It's over, its behind us and it's been corrected. We won't be ill prepared again this season or any season thereafter, we're ready to go, all preparations have been made and taken care of and we've learned from it and are ready to continue to improve as a result of this experience."
The Redmen certainly appeared to be prepared on Monday afternoon as they bounced back nicely with a 13 ½-6½ victory over Methuen at Trull Brook Golf Course
The Redmen were dominant throughout the middle stages of their lineup in this one. After Pecci and fellow junior John Beatrice played to a 2 ½-2 ½ tie in the first group of the day behind a 2-up win by Pecci, the Redmen began to assert control starting with the second group where senior co-captain Garrett Kingston and sophomore newcomer Brady Lane took all five points in their matchup.
Both players were able to come away with 1-up victories with both their matches ending on the final hole, while also taking their four ball match by a score of 3&2. With their dominant effort the Rams now held a comfortable 7½-2½ lead as they headed into the second half of their lineup.
Group three once again had Nordstrom and White playing together. The duo would sure that their matches didn't come down to the final couple of holes. Nordstrom was able to jump out early and end his match on the sixth hole 3 & 2, while White assured himself and the team at least one point by securing a 2-up victory. The pair also took a 3&2 four ball victory to extend the Redmen’s lead to 12½-2 1/2, clinching the win for the Redmen.
The Redmen fell by a score of 4-1 in the final group, with Cummings pulling out the only point of the group for the Redmen, providing the 13 -6 ½ final score.
Sullivan was happy to see Cummings come away with a point for the second match in a row, just as he was pleased to see Brady Lane put up points earlier in the match.
“Brady and Max going out and playing well and earning points has been great for them and I wouldn't be happier for them,” Sullivan said. “Both players really had the opportunity to be with us last year but it was really in their best interest to be with the junior varsity team playing in every single match instead of not really getting into matches with the varsity.
“Both guys handled it very well last season and hey went out and continued to improve and they have done a really good job here with us this season.”
Another player who played very well, despite not earning any points in the first two matches, was junior newcomer Joe Pazyra. Sullivan has been impressed with Pazyra’s play in the early going, despite running into some bad luck in his first two matches.
“Joe has also worked hard for us this season as well and had unfortunately run into two very strong players in the seven spot in both matches,” Sullivan said. “In Haverhill, his opponent was a player whose parents own the course and he has grown up there playing on that course every day. The kid went out and shot a 40, which as it turned out was the third best score of the day for the home team.
“In the Methuen match, Joe had a tough 1-down loss on the final hole. Joe's working every day. We're not down on him at all. He's just run into a couple of buzz saws here early on and that will change. He knows and gets it, he knows what the big picture is, which is to continue to work on being better every swing, every hole and every day.”
Getting better every day seems to be the story for all of the Redmen at this point, and it certainly showed in their home opener.
“It was a good day on our home course today,” Sullivan said. “I was very happy for these players as they've been working hard and working to improve daily. They work at playing together and helping one another out and that has paid dividends in the four ball matches.”
The Redmen will be on the road for the remainder of the week as they head to Atkinson Country Club on Wednesday where they will face Central Catholic, and then to Garrison Golf Center on Thursday for a match with the Lawrence Lancers.
