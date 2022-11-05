In this week's issue, the Town Crier continues with another story written by the late Mike Ippolito, who spent the previous 20 years writing articles for this paper, until he passed away several weeks ago. This story first appeared in the October 7, 2009 issue
MIDDLETON – During the third quarter of Shawsheen Tech’s game at North Shore Tech on Sunday afternoon several former members of the North Shore football team made their way to the press box for a better view of the action. The first question on all of their minds was “What year is that little guy, number 32 for Shawsheen?” Informed that number 32, running back Cory Foss was a senior, the group expressed disbelief. “Wow, he’s so small,” one said. The boys certainly meant no disrespect by their remarks, as their next statement was, “Wow, he is carving us up.”
That he certainly was, and he continued to do so for the remainder of the game as well, rushing for an amazing 405 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shawsheen to a 52-37 victory over North Shore Tech in their CAC crossover showdown in Middleton.
Foss’s 405 yard day was the fourth highest single game total in Massachusetts high school history. Brandon Guy of Lynn English holds the record with 426 yards, set in 2001. Foss had 200 yards in the first half to help the Rams to a 31-21 halftime lead and he continued his assault on the North Shore defense in the second half as well.
“I couldn’t have done it without my offensive line,” Foss said. “They really set the tone and made it easy for me.”
Both teams put on an offensive fireworks show, with Shawsheen finishing with 506 yards of total offense and North Shore adding 379 of their own. North Shore quarterback David St. Pierre, who came into the game with a state high seven touchdown passes on the season, threw five scoring passes racked up 324 yards through the air, but it was not enough to overcome a Shawsheen offense that repeatedly pounded away at them with the run.
After the Bulldogs had taken a quick 7-0 lead with an eight play drive to start the game, the Rams responded even quicker, with Foss scoring his first touchdown of the game on a 65 yard scamper on their second play from scrimmage, getting sprung with great blocks at the line of scrimmage and making a couple of nice cuts in the secondary for the score. Foss also caught the two point conversion pass for an 8-7 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter.
Shawsheen sophomore quarterback Tyler MacInnis of Wilmington got his first start of his career due to an injury to starter Kevin White of Tewksbury and he made the most of his opportunity on the Rams second drive of the game, connecting with Tewksbury’s Bob Greenwood for a 61 yard scoring strike with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
Greenwood got behind the North Shore defensive back and MacInnis laid in a perfect pass between the numbers at about the 30 yard line and Greenwood did the rest, making the score 15-7 after the first of three extra point kicks from Nick Danas of Wilmington.
Junior fullback Devin Connearney scored on six yard run up the middle with 7:39 left in the second quarter to make the score 23-7 in favor of the Rams, but North Shore fought back immediately with a three play drive capped by a 43 yard scoring pass from St. Pierre to Jordan Smith and a two-point conversion rush by St. Pierre to close within 23-15 with 6:10 left. It was the second of four touchdown catches on the day for Smith, who out leaped his Shawsheen defenders in the corner of the end zone for the score.
A 62 yard run by Foss on the first play after the ensuing kickoff, followed by a Foss rush for the two point conversion, made it 31-15 before North Shore scored on a 22 yard touchdown pass from St. Pierre to Chris Baker with 1:26 left in the half to make it 31-21 at the break.
The Rams went right back at it in the second half, marching 64 yards on their first drive, with Foss carrying on the first four plays, and Connearney scoring his second touchdown of the game on a powerful 26 yard run to cap the drive and make the score 38-21 with 8:38 left in the third quarter.
Costabile was of course thrilled with the touchdowns, but he was even more pleased with the blocking Connearney had done all day for Foss.
“Devin did an awesome job,” Costabile said. “He blocked hard all day long and just made Cory’s job that much easier.”
The score remained that way until early in the fourth quarter, when the Rams put together an eight play. 79 yard drive, with Foss accounting for all but two of the yards on the drive and finally capping it with a five yard run to make it 45-21 with 7:12 left in the game.
Foss’s incredible game was rightfully the biggest story of the day, but Costabile also wanted to acknowledge the play of his offensive line.
Michael Roy, Dylan Allen, William Reynolds of Wilmington, Zachary Teal and David Summiel of Tewksbury played a huge role in the team’s success.
“Cory is a great, great running back, but I can’t say enough about how well the offensive line played” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “As for Cory, he was unbelievable. He is only 150 pounds, but 149 of that is heart. He is the kind of kid that the other kids want to block for. He doesn’t say a lot, but comes up big when we need him.”
The teams would trade scores later in the fourth quarter with St. Pierre throwing touchdown passes of 40 and 60 yards to Jordan Smith, sandwiched around a two yard Foss run, to account for the 52-37 final.
