DRACUT – It was a pretty busy and somewhat successful week for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Cross-Country team. Last Wednesday, the Redmen split a tri-meet, beating Dracut, 19-38, but falling to Haverhill, 22-34. Then on Saturday, the team participated in the annual Frank Kelley Invitational held at the Wrentham Development Center and the team had some pretty solid performances across the board.
Starting with the tri-meet, the split puts the Redmen at 1-2 on this young season.
“Unfortunately we are dealing with a couple of injuries at the moment. Maci Chapman, who was our number one runner in the Billerica dual meet, is out for a couple weeks with a ligament issue in her foot, so she was unable to run in this meet. Olivia Millspaugh is also having calf/ankle issues. Otherwise, there were a few positives to take from this meet,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Probably the biggest positive/surprise was the performance of sophomore Cassidy Paige, who was the team's second finisher and fifth overall, coming in at 23:21.6.
“This was by far her best high school cross-country meet,” said Cusick. “This was a 5K on a pretty challenging course at Dracut and it’s the longest Cassidy has ever raced. She’s definitely more of a long sprinter, so I think heading into this meet she was pretty nervous about how it would go. Much to her own surprise, she ended up having a fantastic race, finishing fifth overall and second on our team in a solid time of 23:21. I think this was a huge race for Cassidy’s confidence and I’m hoping she can start to realize her own potential as we head into the second half of the season.”
She was second to senior Molly Cremin, who was third overall with a time of 21:29.8. They finished ahead of the other five runners, including Elyse O'Leary, who was 7th at 24:07.9, eighth grader Riley Stevenson, who was 8th at 24:15.8, Tierney Trant, who was 15th at 27:04.3, Maisan Nguyen, who was 16th at 27:07.0 and Teagan Claycombe, who was 17th at 27:09.8.
“Elyse O’Leary was our third runner today and she’s just been such a steady presence for us all year. She's a good teammate, hard worker and consistent. She had another solid race for us today as our number three runner. Right behind her was eighth grader Riley Stevenson, who had a breakout race and passed a number of runners in the second half of the race after going out very conservatively.
“Seniors Maisan Nguyen and Tierney Trant as well as eighth grader Teagan Claycombe rounded out our varsity lineup today. The three of them ran together and all had intelligent races. For Teagan, it was her first time ever completing a 5K run, let alone a race. I’ve been so impressed with her and really our entire eighth grade crew, for adjusting to this season so well.”
Overall, despite running without Chapman, Cusick was relatively pleased with the team's performance and thinks there's a great deal of room for improvement from his group.
“Going into the meet, we thought if we had a great day and Haverhill had a slightly off day, we might be able to compete with them. Unfortunately that didn’t happen as they ran really well. However, we are hopeful that by the time MVCs roll around, with a fully healthy team, we might get a little closer to Billerica and Haverhill,” he said.
KELLEY INVITE
The annual Kelley Invitational, named after the late legendary former coach at Wilmington High, was back after skipping a year because of COVID-19. There were four different races, the Large School Open, which was a 5K race, a Varsity Small School, a 3K race, a freshmen/sophomore race and then a middle school race, both also 3K races.
“This is a meet that’s been a tradition for us for years now and it was awesome to be back at a big invite for the first time in over two years. Performances across the board were solid and it was important for the kids to bond and connect with each other over the course of the day,” said Cusick.
Cremin was the lone runner in the Large School Open as she was 44th overall at 21:11.41. In the varsity race, O'Leary was 37th at 14:30.70 and Nguyen was 60th at 16:15.47. In the Freshmen/Sophomore race, Paige was 46th at 14:07.42 and Skye Tambi was 105th at 26:42.03. Finally in the middle school race, Stevenson was 14th at 14:28.36 and Claycomb was 20th at 15:07.54.
Tewksbury is off until facing Andover/Central Catholic/Methuen in a quad meet to be held on Wednesday, the 6th.
