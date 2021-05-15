BILLERICA – On Saturday morning, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Outdoor Track-and-Field team traveled next door to Billerica to take on the Indians in what ended up being a non-scoring meet. It was changed to that format at the last minute because the teams will face one another again in a few weeks.
That being said, the Redmen had some strong performances and first-year head coach Scott Wilson said for the most part he liked what he saw.
“With this being a non-scoring meet, it was a fun way to open the season and see what different people could do,” he said. “Overall I think we had some really strong performances and we certainly know what we do well. As we move forward and get some athletes back, we hope to fill some of the holes in areas where we didn't perform as well as we would have liked.”
Since it was non-scoring athletes were allowed to compete up to four events and both seniors Dom Valway, a newcomer, and Derek Munroe, took advantage of that.
Valway was first in both the 110-meter high hurdles (16.2) and the 400-meter hurdles (63.9), while he was also second in both the triple jump (34-4) and javelin (123-10). Pretty good start for someone who has never done track before.
Munroe finished first in both the discus (102-10.50), Javelin (152-1) and was second in both the 110-meter hurdles (17.6) and the pole vault (10-6).
“For Dom Valway it was a day of firsts, as he competed in three events he had never done before. It worked out well as he took first in the 400-meter hurdles, which ranks him fifth right now in the Merrimack Valley Conference and then he had his two second places. It was a great opening day with more new events in his future.
“In the discus, Munroe is a new competitor and he threw 102'10.5" to win the event and then threw the javelin 152'1" to win that event too. He won first place in the 110-meter high hurdles to make it a 3-0 day. Derek ranks ninth in the disc, first in the javelin and fourth in the 110 hurdles in the MVC,” said Wilson.
Both Ryan Covier and Kyle Adams competed in three events each. Covier was first in the triple jump (38-2), second in the high jump (5-8) and third in the 400-meter hurdles (65.3). Adams picked up three thirds in the shot put (31-7.50), javelin (120-4) and the 400-meter race (64.0).
Four other athletes placed in two events each, several with some outstanding performances, including Justin Flynn was first in the pole vault (12-6) and second in the 400 (59.8).
“Justin was flying high as he cleared 12-6 and looked like he still had some climbing to do. For now he sits atop the MVC and we can't wait to see how high he goes,” said Wilson.
The other three athletes include Lovens Lamousnery, who was first in the high jump (5-4) and second in the long jump (16-6.50), Alex Arbogast, who was first in the 100 (11.2) and the 200 (24.0), and Hugo Melo dos Santos was second in the 200 (24.5) and third in the 100 (11.8).
Then the 4x100 relay team of Neftali Mercedes, Melo Dos Santos, Danny Kusmaul and Arbogast finished first with a collective time of 45.1 seconds, which ranks the group No. 1 in the league after one week's performance.
Aborgast and Mercedes also had quite the race in the 100-meters, with the latter finishing second at 11.2 seconds.
“We had a photo finish between the two of them,” said Wilson. “This one will have to play out over the season as they continue to debate who crossed the line first. They currently sit tied for third in the MVC fastest times.”
The other first places came from Tyler Trodden in the long jump (16-8.50) and Conor Moynihan in the shot put (40-11).
“Trevor Trodden was competing in the long jump for the first time, and jumped 16' 8.5" to win the event,” said Wilson. “In the shot put, Conor Moynihan is making great progress, he took first as well. His throws ranks him fifth in the league right now.”
The last of the scoring came from Alex Naghibi in the discus (75-2) and Josh Linnehan in the 800 (2:18.7) as they each took home a third place.
