DANVERS — Last season the Shawsheen Tech Football struggled to a 4-7 record for their first losing record since 2013. It was a very un Shawsheen like season for the Rams, especially coming off back to back CAC titles in 2016 and 2017, and it did not sit well with anybody on the team, be it the players or the coaches.
So, they set a mission for themselves to not let it happen again. And while they never talked specifically about a league title, they made it their mission to contend for one.
On Friday night at Essex Tech, that mission was completed in convincing fashion, with Shawsheen rolling to a 34-7 win over their CAC rivals in a game that was somehow not even as close as the lopsided score would indicate, as the Rams sprinted out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back, narrowly missing out on the shutout when Essex scored their lone touchdown of the game with just over two minutes remaining.
With the win, Shawsheen wrapped up their regular season with a perfect 6-0 record (5-0 in the CAC Large). They will have a bye this week before hosting a first round game in the MIAA Division 6 North playoffs, most likely on Friday, November 1st.
It is the third CAC title in four years for the Rams, who were tri-champions in 2016 before winning the title outright in 2017.
Shawsheen coach Al Costabile was thrilled to see his team clinch the CAC crown and was especially happy to see them respond to last year’s difficult season.
“It’s just a great feeling. It is a great accomplishment for these guys, especially the seniors. They were determined after last season to rebound as a contending team, and they did that. It meant a lot to them to rebound with a good season this year.”
The Rams knew what was at stake heading into Friday night’s game and they wasted little time in taking control in this one. Shawsheen dominated using a balanced offensive attack as well as a tremendous offensive effort that limited Essex Tech to four first downs over the first three quarters before Essex drove their late score to avoid the shutout.
Shawsheen jumped out to a 6-0 lead with exactly four minutes left in the first quarter when sophomore running back Dylan Timmons scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night, from one yard out, capping a six-play 34-yard drive that started after a fumble recovery by Michael Powderly. The kick failed, but the Rams were off and running, keeping the ball on the ground for all six plays on the drive behind Timmons and fellow Wilmington resident, junior Diondre Turner.
Timmons and Powderly both came up with big defensive plays on Essex’s next series, dropping Hawks running backs for losses on consecutive plays to return the ball to the Rams offense, which would proceed to go on a seven play, 72-yard drive to extend their lead.
Senior receiver Conor Rooney was the star of the drive, hauling in a ten-yard pass on the first play of the drive before running for 35 yards on the next play to give the Rams a first down at the Hawks 27-yard line. Turner closed out the drive this time around, scoring on a two- yard run to make the score 12-0 with 8:03 left in the half after another failed extra point.
On the ensuing kickoff, Rams captain Patrick O’Leary recovered an onside kick, returning possession to Shawsheen at the Essex 43-yard line. From there it took the Rams just two plays, with an offensive holding penalty mixed in, to get back on the scoreboard.
Junior quarterback Chris Disciscio connected with senior Connor Rich for a 34-yard gain on the first play, down to the Essex nine-yard line. A holding penalty on the next play moved Shawsheen back to the 19-yard line, but one play later Timmons took a sweep to the right side and scored from 19 yards out to make the score 20-0 after Disciscio connected with Rich for the two-point conversion with 6:45 left in the half.
Essex turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, allowing Shawsheen to get one more possession before the half to add to add to their lead.
This time it was the passing game that got the job done for Rams, with Disciscio connecting with Rooney for an eight-yard game before capping the drive with an 11-yard pass to Jake Bonanno for a touchdown with 1:29 left in the half. Bonanno would also catch the two- point conversion pass to make it 28-0 at the half.
Costabile was happy to see his team put the game out of reach so early.
“You always worry about that, because getting off to a slow start on the road can be a dangerous thing to do,” Costabile said. “But these guys were very focused from the moment they got off the bus. They knew what they had to do, and they started off fast and got it done. They are developing a little big of a swagger, and that is a good thing. It is not overconfidence, or anything like that, but they know what they are capable of.”
After holding Essex to a three and out on their first possession of the second half, Shawsheen would get their final score of the night when Disciscio connected with Timmons for a 38-yard touchdown pass on a fourth and three play with 8:32 left in the third quarter. On a perfectly designed screen pass, Disciscio hit Timmons at about the 35-yard and the sophomore did the rest from there, evading tacklers all the way to paydirt.
The two-point conversion failed, but the Rams led 34-0, and only an Essex touchdown with 2:21 left would spoil their shutout bid.
With a bye week this week, Costabile and his fellow coaches will use the time to have their team ready to perform at their best during week one of the playoffs.
“We will get back to basics, back to fundamentals, almost like a minicamp,” Costabile said. “We will work on some things that we have not worked on since the preseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.