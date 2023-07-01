TEWKSBURY — Although the Tewksbury High School varsity baseball squad was unable to secure a playoff berth this spring season, the Redmen seem to have a bright future ahead.
Junior varsity
Posting an 8-6-1 team record, Tewksbury’s JV squad showcased a variety of up-and-coming talent in the program.
“This was a very fun group to be around, some great personalities in the dugout and a bunch of guys that just loved playing baseball,” said Redmen coach Joel Mignault. “We showed signs of being a very good team at times but for the most part we were in every single game we played which says a lot about their competitiveness.”
The Redmen featured a consistent lineup of seven juniors and three sophomores, but saw playing time from a total of 19 players as the program shuffled players to and from the varsity club.
“It was a little different dynamic this year with a lot of upperclassmen, guys that I have coached previously, and a handful of swing varsity guys each game,” said Mignault. “We had a lot of guys who were asked to play different positions or play multiple positions. We pitched by committee and some guys gave us innings when we needed them even if that wasn't a strong part of their game.”
Throughout the season, the team saw productive innings from a handful of players who made the most of their opportunity on the hill.
“(One) of those games where we showed signs of a very good team was a 4-0 win over Andover,” recalled Mignault. “Cam Areias went the distance on the mound commanding the strike zone but his defense was stellar behind him, committing zero errors.”
Tewksbury’s pitching staff delivered two other complete games, including Justin Magee’s 6-0 blanking of Billerica and Ben Barrasso’s 2-0 defeat of Winchester in the season finale.
The team came up just short of a no-hit bid in a 7-0 win over Haverhill, where varsity thrower Kyle Cummings and Barrasso were perfect until the final out of the seventh inning.
Despite a strong pitching staff, Tewksbury’s sophomore trio of Jack Rattey, Joe Barletta, and Anthony Difranco proved to be the backbone of the Redmen lineup all season long.
“Our three sophomores really played a crucial role in our season,” said Mignault. “Jack Rattey patrolled the outfield really well and provided some good speed on the bases. Joe Barletta hit in the middle of our lineup (with a .333 batting average) and was a converted shortstop from first base. Anthony Difranco hit well too and played up on varsity for a few games but was the ultimate utility guy playing all over the infield including catcher and pitcher.”
The offensive contributions didn’t end there, starting with junior catcher Matt Slagle, posting a .316 average at the plate.
“Slagle did most of the catching for us and was really tough behind the dish, not many teams tried to run on him and he called every game as well,” said Mignault. “He was a great bat for us too.”
Ben Doucette (.382) and Magee (.324) patrolled the outfield while having two of the highest batting averages on the team.
“(They) both had great speed out there and tracked down mostly everything,” said Mignault. “They both had two of the higher averages on the team as well at the plate. Magee also pitched once a week for us and was excellent.”
Tewksbury’s lineup also consisted of a pair of clutch hitters in Dave Forgione and Scott Miller, who’s .541 slugging percentage led the team in extra base hits.
“Miller and Forgione split some time at first base and designated hitter,” said Mignault. “Scott has some serious power leading our team in extra base hits, and Dave also had some clutch hitting for us. They both played a very solid defensive first base.”
Locking down second base this spring, Shaun Martin anchored a strong Redmen defense.
“Shaun Martin found his home at second base most of the time,” said Mignault. “Shaun was one of our team leaders, brings a great attitude every day and has a great baseball IQ.
“We had several other guys who rostered on varsity or freshmen play for us during the season that all contributed in a positive way and helped us to win several games,” the coach concluded.
Freshman
Like the JV team, the freshman squad enjoyed a successful campaign of their own. After starting out the season 3-6, the team went on a 7-2 tear to finish with a 10-8 record.
The season was paced with consistent starting pitching, going back to the team’s second game of the season. Ian Todd took to the mound and delivered a gutsy performance alongside Andrew Conroy, taking down Central Catholic to notch the team’s first win of the season.
“That was a big win for us early on,” said Redmen coach Chris Rattey. “Central always has a strong program, so the way we came out and shut them down set a great tone for the season.”
From there, the regular starting rotation of Brady Schofield, Ben Barrasso, Nolan Fowlie, and Todd kept Tewksbury in every game. In particular, Schofield strung together a pair of dominating efforts on the hill, earning two complete game wins against Haverhill and Shawsheen Tech.
“Pitching was definitely one of our strong suits, but this year we really had a balanced team,” said Rattey. “Collectively we were solid in all phases of the game. We certainly had our struggles, especially early, but when it all came together we were a very tough opponent.”
Defensively, the Redmen were a well-oiled machine. An infield of Jackson Feudo, Barrasso, and Michael Macauda provided a lift for Tewksbury all spring.
On the defensive side, Feudo’s flexibility allowed for Tewksbury to have several options in the field,” said Rattey. “Feudo was used primarily at shortstop and first base, but his ability to play third base and catcher opened up a lot of opportunities for the Redmen. When not pitching, Barrasso played a steady shortstop, while Michael Macauda took over third base midway through the season to really solidify the defense.”
Rounding out the balanced defensive core was Colin Durkin, Nathan Ghali, and Owen Sovie, who’s contributions both in the field and at the plate proved to be invaluable.
“Colin Durkin patrolled centerfield and owned the leadoff slot, providing several sparks for Tewksbury in the batter’s box and on the basepaths,” said Rattey. “Nathan Ghali provided a nice lift after transitioning to the outfield in the second half of the season. Owen Sovie showcased his utility capabilities behind the plate, at second base and in left field. And he came up with some big hits when it mattered.”
While the Redmen had many satisfying victories this season, Rattey recalls a late-game comeback against Methuen as a defining moment for his group.
Heading into the final inning down 5-4, the Redmen were looking for a spark. When Rick Pacheco pelted a two-run single to take the lead, Tewksbury didn’t stop there. They exploded for seven total runs in the inning, including a double in the gap from Samuel Grathwohl.
“That was a terrific win for the team,” said Rattey. “Everyone contributed in that one. It will be great to watch what these boys do down the road for the Tewksbury High baseball program. I think the future is bright with this crew.”
