TEWKSBURY – The Town of Tewksbury, including the youth soccer program, suffered a big loss this past week when Joseph (Joe) O'Brien passed away.
A longtime Tewksbury resident and longtime math teacher at Medford Voc Tech and Northeast Voc Tech, O'Brien was heavily involved in soccer here in town for many years. He was a former member and served as president of the Tewksbury Youth Soccer Program from 1986-1992. During his tenure, Joe assisted in the founding of the Sal Frasca Soccer Fields as well as the development of the fall soccer program.
“My father was the president of Tewksbury Youth Soccer, he coached multiple teams every year from 1984 through 1992,” said his son Jack. “He worked with members of the board like Ed Flanagan, George Terris and the late Anthony Previte and others to help get the Sal Frasca Fields established. He resided over the board as they implemented fall soccer in Tewksbury in 1988.”
When Jack was named as the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer coach in 2003, Joe served as a volunteer assistant for the seven years, while Jack's brother Joe, Jr., served as the JV coach during that duration. They all stopped coaching after the completion of the 2009 season.
When he resigned, Jack said, “I would like to thank my brother Joseph O'Brien, who has done a tremendous job with the Junior Varsity program for the past five seasons and I would like to especially thank my father Joseph O’Brien Sr., who has been by my side for the duration of my coaching tenure.”
