TEWKSBURY — The 16U Tewksbury Redmen Softball team has had some big wins this summer and a few of their biggest came recently when they hosted and won the 4th Annual Strikeout Alzheimer’s Classic/K-ALZ Tournament on the weekend of June 25th-27th.
The Redmen didn’t just win the tournament, they dominated on their way to the title, going 6-0 on the weekend and outscoring their opponents by a margin of 66-16. The Redmen started their week by going 3-0 in pool play, never really being seriously threatened in any of their games. Their toughest game was their first one, when they beat the Arlington Demolition by a score of 5-1, followed by wins over the Charlton Wildfire by a score of 161 and the Shrewsbury Vortex by a score of 9-1.
The 3-0 record earned the Redmen the number one seed for Sunday’s elimination play, where they once again went 3-0, winning their first two games rather handily, beating number eight seed Show Softball 16-4 and number four seed Rage Softball 14-6.
That set up an epic showdown against Blackstone Valley in the finals, and while the Redmen got their first serious test of they responded in impressive fashion, earning a 6-3 win and the tournament title. Blackstone actually jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but Tewksbury scored five unanswered runs in the first and second innings to take the lead for good.
The Redmen got some strong pitching all weekend on their way to the title, from Maya Ruel and Cassidy Schuman. They also got plenty of offense to go with their pitching, with home runs on the weekend by Laney Mead (grand slam in the quarters) and Ellie Mitchell. Samantha Perkins was her usual rock solid self at catcher.
While some players stood out, the entire team contributed to this championship for the Redmen, including Sarah Downing, Molly McDonough, Kylee McDonough, Sydney Cox, Alex Macauda and Colleen Crail. The team is made up of girls from Tewksbury, Bedford, Littleton and Chelmsford.
The weekend also marked a milestone victory for the Tewksbury coaching duo of Mike Downing and Joey Crail, who picked up their 100th career win on Saturday afternoon. Downing and Crail started this team five years ago. Although many girls have come and gone over the years, four girls currently on the team have been there for all 100 wins, Colleen Crail, Ellie Mitchell, Sydney Cox and Sarah Downing.
(0) comments
