CHELMSFORD – One of their biggest tests of the season still lies ahead, but this past week was a very productive one for the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team, who not only picked up a big dual meet win over CAC rival Greater Lowell last Wednesday, but also put on a very good performance on Saturday at the Chelmsford Invitational, finishing fourth overall in a field of 19 teams.
The Chelmsford Invitational offered the Rams a chance to take on some of the top teams in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire, in a field loaded with talented rosters. Against the quality competition the Rams performed very well on their way to their fourth place overall finish with five wrestlers finishing in the top six of their weight class, including one champion and one runner up.
Shawsheen finished with 124 points on the day, while Timberlane ran away with the title at 267 points. They were followed by Minnechaug with 186 points, Chelmsford with 171 and then the Rams.
“That was a good finish for us,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “There were a lot of good teams at the tournament and we had some kids who really battled.”
Leading the way for the Rams once again was freshman Sid Tildsley at 132 pounds, who kept his undefeated record intact by going 4-0, with two pins and a major decision as part of his big day. Tildsley clinched the title with a 4-0 win over Austin Monteiro in the finals, one of the closer decisions he has had this season, and a lesson to be learned for the young wrestler, according to Pratt.
“Sid has no established himself as one of the top kids in his weight class, but the thing now is guys are starting to know who he is and they are very cautious with him,” Pratt said. “He had faced the Monteiro kid before at the Lowell Holiday Tournament and he had come after Sid, and Sid won pretty easily. He was much more cautious this time, so Sid could not score as many points. So, the game plan changes for Sid a little bit now going forward, but he will do what he needs to do.”
Another young Shawsheen wrestler, fellow freshman Brayton Carbone picked up a second place finish at 106 pounds, earning a big win over Lowell Catholic’s Scotty Moreau in the semifinals with an 11-7 decision before coming up against another Tildsley in the finals, losing to James Tildsley of Billerica in a major decision.
“Bray had been wrestling at 113, but he has gotten down to 106 and he will there for the rest of the year,” Pratt said. “He is a lot stronger down there. He beat a really talented kid from Lowell Catholic. That was a really big win for him. Of course, then he ran into Tildsley and that was a real tough matchup. James is one of the best wrestlers in all of New England.”
Lucien Tremblay at 120 pounds and Caleb Caceres at 138 pounds each battled back from a loss to earn a third place finish. Tremblay won a pair of matches early on before losing a hard fought 6-4 decision to Jaco Motyl of Minnechaug in the semifinals. He then dropped down to the consolation bracket where he picked up a pair of wins by pin, including a pin in just 1:43 over TJ Labette of Timberlane in his third place match.
Caceres meanwhile, lost in the quarterfinals to eventual finalist Jacob Andrade of Timberlane before moving down to the consolation bracket where he dominated with three pins, winning in 32 seconds, 46 seconds and then finally in 1:50 over Charlie Mercuri of Chelmsford in his third place match.
“Caleb did a great job to rally back after he had lost, so that was great to see,’ Pratt said. “And the same with Tremblay to come back after losing in the semifinals.”
Troy Warwick of Tewksbury had a busy day for himself at 145 pounds, going 3-3 on the day on his way to a sixth place finish, including picking up a pair of pins.
Prior to their good showing in Chelmsford, the Rams had improved to 3-3 on the season and 3-0 in the CAC with a 56-21 road win over Greater Lowell. Winners on the day for the Rams included Carbone (pin, 113), Tremblay (pin, 120), Sam Palmieri (pin,126), Tildsley (TF 15-0, 132), Caceres (pin, 1:22), Warwick (Dec 16-9, 145), Tayla Tildsley (pin, 152), Ben Gooltz (pin, 160), Jake Metcalf (pin, 170) and Xavier Santiago (pin, 220).
Of particular note among the Rams wins was Tayla Tildsley’s pin at 152 pounds in just one minute. She is the first female in the history of the Shawsheen program to record a win at the varsity level.
“Going back all through the years we have never had a female on the varsity, so this was a great accomplishment,” Pratt said. “She is excellent on her throws, and she hit a nice headlock and stuck the kid in her match. It was great to see her do that. She has been working hard, and this was a great opportunity for her and she did really well.”
The Rams were back in action on Wednesday night when they traveled to Whittier for a key CAC matchup. While results of the match were unavailable as of the Town Crier’s press time, Pratt knew his team would be in for a battle against Whittier, who like the Rams brought an undefeated CAC record into the meet.
“Whittier is a really good team. We will have our hands full,” Pratt said. “We have seen them a little bit and they are really good. It is going to be a tight match. It will come down to whoever can stay off their back.”
