HINGHAM — For both the Tewksbury High School boys and girls outdoor track teams, there is one meet of the spring season that is circled on the calendar from the beginning — the Div. 4 state championships.
From the first day of practice until this anticipated date, everything that is done is with this meet in mind. The training, preparation, and grind of the season is all worth it if a strong performance can be strung together at the state-wide stage.
For both teams, it sure was.
As the boys placed second and the girls placed fifth, both teams came away with multiple gold-medal winners in what was a successful holiday weekend at Notre Dame Academy.
With 81 total points, the boys placed second in a field of 29 competing teams where they crowned four first-place finishes.
"Certainly it has been a season where we are performing better now than we did throughout the season,” said Redmen coach Scott Wilson. “I feel like we underperformed in both the Chelmsford and Billerica meets, but hopefully that is what propelled us in the state meet. I’m so proud of our growth this year and that we performed our best at this point of the season.”
Alex Arbogast paved the way, accounting for 26 of the team’s points. He placed first in both the 100-meter dash (10.74 seconds) and 200-meter dash (22.23) to defend both of his titles, as well as having a hand in the third place 4x400-meter relay team (3:27.98) with Will Humphrey, Sal Catanzano and Ryan Cuvier.
"I am so proud of Alex,” said Wilson. “He was pretty frustrated after finishing in second place at the MVC Meet in both the 100 and 200. In the preliminary race, his 200 was good, but in the finals, he probably ran his best 200 of the season. He did pretty much the exact same thing in the 100, avenging his loss in the MVC Meet."
Ryan Cuvier also posted a first-place finish, leaping 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump to claim first place. Cuvier then notched a second-place finish in the triple jump (43-2) behind his teammate Elijah Achonolu who’s 43-4 earned him a gold medal.
"It's great to have healthy competition on a team,” said Wilson. “Elijah and Ryan push each other throughout the day and I would've been happy for either one that won, but certainly was excited for Elijah for having such a phenomenal jump.”
Paxton Green placed third in the pentathlon, where he finished first in the long jump (19-9) and shot put (42-5).
“Paxton's third-place finish was certainly a surprise,” said Wilson. “He was competing in events that he only competed in once (before) and he performed really well. He was super locked-in competitive and really wanted to win.”
Rounding out the point scorers in the distance events was the 4x800-meter relay squad of Will Eskenas, Nick Alvarado, Austin Manetta and Steven Oppedisano as their time of 8:21 landed them in fourth place.
In the field events, Catanzano placed fourth in the high jump (6 feet), while Colby Mengata placed sixth in the shot put (45-9).
Kyle Adams placed fifth in both the discus (137-3) and the javelin (142-5).
The boys will shift their focus to the All State/Meet of Champions meet Thursday and Saturday, where Arbogast, Cuvier, Achonolu, Adams, Humphrey, and Catanzano will compete.
Headlining the girls squad was Jayani Santos, who was responsible for 26 of the Redmen’s 45.5 points.
Santos took first in the 400-meter dash (57.85), third in the 200-meter dash (25.33), and played a role in the first place winning 4x100-meter relay squad (49.45) with Kimsan Nguyen, Cassidy Paige, and Amanda Ogden.
“(It was a) pretty impressive couple of days (for Jayani),” said Redmen coach Fran Cusick. “Jayani will definitely be tested at the All-State Championship meet, as she will have very tough competition in all of her events, but I’m really looking forward to seeing how she does against the best the state has to offer.”
The 4x100 team not only won gold, it was able to bounce back from a fifth-place finish at the MVC League meet.
“Today, we won the meet in dominating fashion, reset the school record and scored 10 big points to help secure our fifth-place finish,” Cusick said. “Shout out to our sprint coaches Jill Paige, Scott Wilson, Maria Da Silva, and Hugo Melo Dos Santos for helping this group bounce back from some adversity last week.”
Ogden also had some individual success, placing second in the long jump with a leap of 17-4. After picking up the event last spring, she saw immediate success. However, she has been faced with some adversity this season that Cusick is proud of her for being able to overcome.
“As sometimes happens with technical events, this year it has not come nearly as easily for her and it’s been extremely frustrating,” said the coach. “Sometimes, for whatever reason, you just find yourself in a rut with a particular event and that has been Amanda this year. She hasn’t let this diminish her spirit though and has continued to bring a great attitude to practice each day.”
Emma Jensen also scored big points last weekend, placing fifth in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.44) and 400-meter hurdles (70.68).
“An unsung hero of the weekend was senior Emma Jensen, who scored big points for us in both hurdle races,” said Cusick. “Emma has been struggling a bit with a back injury that really came to a head at Andover Boosters meet a couple weeks ago. She managed to get back to some level of health and with the help of our hurdle coach Scott Wilson (had two great finishes).”
Rounding out Tewksbury’s point scorers was Jaden Kasule, who notched a fifth-place finish in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet.
“This finish likely would have been higher, but unfortunately Jaden injured her knee on one of her jumps and was unable to continue competing,” said Cusick.
As a whole, Cusick and his coaching staff were pleased with their performance.
“Overall, (it was a) fun couple of days for our program,” he said. “It is always a rewarding experience for both the athletes and the coaches when things come together in the last, or one of the last, meets of the season and that is what happened here.”
Tewksbury isn’t done just yet.
The Redmen will be participating in the All State/Meet of Champions meet Thursday and Saturday. Santos will compete in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and the 4x100-meter team with Nguyen, Paige, and Ogden. Ogden will also compete in the 100-meter dash.
