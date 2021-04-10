ANDOVER – The first night game of the season for the Shawsheen Tech Football team was a bitterly cold Friday evening at Greater Lawrence Tech, and it was made to feel all the colder at the end of the game, as the Rams came up short in a hard fought CAC battle, dropping a 15-7 decision to their CAC rivals at Louis E. Gleason Field.
The Rams offense simply never got untracked against a stout Reggies defense, making some costly mistakes along the way, including turning the ball over three times, as well as a couple of bad snaps from center and dropped passes to add to their woes.
The Rams only score of the game came late in the fourth quarter to pull them within 15-7, but they were unable to complete the comeback and saw their record drop to 2-2 on the season.
Defensively on the other hand, the Rams were outstanding. Led by strong efforts from junior outside linebacker Shane Costello of Wilmington, along with senior defensive tackles Jonah Varallo and Liam Kelley, among many others, the Rams time and time again held off Greater Lawrence threats, despite the Reggies consistently starting their drives with the ball inside Rams territory.
“We just made too many mistakes on offense," Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “That is very uncharacteristic for us, especially at the mid-point of the season. Some of the mistakes were mental and some were physical. But the good thing is that everything can be corrected.”
The turnover problems for the Rams started early on in this one, with the Reggies coming up with an interception on their second series of the game, setting them up with a first down at the Shawsheen 37-yard line. The Reggies, however, were unable to cash in on their good fortune. Three plays later, Shawsheen junior defensive back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington picked off a pass at the Shawsheen four-yard line, averting the threat. That left the Rams deep in their own territory, a position they would find themselves in quite often throughout the game.
From there the Rams actually put together their best drive of the game, other than their late scoring drive. Led by some big runs from senior running back Diondre Turner of Wilmington (18 rushes, 109 yards), and Timmons, as well as three completions from quarterback Chris Disciscio, they marched from their four-yard line to the Reggies 38. But the drive stalled there and a third down pass attempt was batted down and intercepted by the Reggies defensive tackle Juan Tavares.
The Shawsheen defense held the Reggies on the ensuing drive, but Greater Lawrence did eventually get on the board late in the half, aided by a pair of Shawsheen penalties. After picking up a first down to the Rams 30-yard line, a Reggies player hit a Rams player after the whistle, unseen by the referees. The referees did, however, see the retaliation by the Rams player, giving Reggies a first down at the Shawsheen 15-yard line.
Moments later, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Rams sideline moved the ball to the seven yard-line. One play later, running back Tiago Fernandes took it up the middle for seven yards and a touchdown with 3:40 left in the half.
The Reggies then faked the extra point kick and senior Rene Lopez instead ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Shawsheen got a big return on the ensuing kickoff from Costello, that coupled with a 15-yard penalty against Greater Lawrence, gave them the ball at the Reggies 31-yard line. They eventually moved to the 15-yard line, where they faced a fourth and four. But a bad snap on the play ended their scoring chance and the teams went to the break Greater Lawrence still holding the 8-0 advantage.
The Shawsheen defense continued to step up in the second half, stopping Greater Lawrence threats on the first three drives of the half in dramatic fashion.
On the opening possession of the half, starting at the Shawsheen 48-yard line, Greater Lawrence drove to the Rams 15-yard line, but the Rams defense stiffened from there and on a fourth-and-two play, Costello dropped running back Anthony Alves for a five-yard loss to return the ball to the Rams.
The Rams joy was short lived however, as two plays later a fumble returned the ball to the Reggies at the 14-yard line.
But the Rams would not allow the Reggies to take advantage of the turnover, stuffing them on a fourth down play, stopping them just short of a first down on a fourth down play with defensive tackle Xavier Santiago leading the charge.
After a three-and-out by the Rams, Greater Lawrence looked poised to increase their lead on the ensuing possession when a couple of big runs by Fernandes along with a penalty against Shawsheen gave the Reggies a first and goal at the five-yard line. But on third-and-goal from the one, the Rams forced a fumble and Costello recovered, keeping Shawsheen within a touchdown.
“I thought the defense played tremendous,” Costabile said. “I thought they showed so much heart and so much resilience. Time and time again they were in difficult situations and they just came up time and time again and kept us in the game. They made a lot of great plays and I was very, very proud of the job we did defensively.”
On their next possession, however, the Reggies did finally break through against the Rams defense, behind the running of quarterback Gustavo Regalado and running back Amauris Gomez, before Gomez capped the six-play drive with a 12-yard run up the middle that made the score 15-0 after Regalado’s extra point kick with 8:40 left in the game.
Shawsheen responded on the ensuing possession with their only score of the game. A 45-yard run by Turner gave the Rams a first down at the Reggies 12-yard line, and four plays later, Disciscio connected with senior wide receiver Pete Caniff for a one-yard touchdown pass with 5:08 left in the game. Randy Leavitt’s extra point pulled the Rams within 15-7.
They would get no closer, however, as the Reggies proceeded to go on a clock killing drive, once again behind the running of Regalado and Gomez, not returning the ball to Shawsheen until just eight seconds remained in the game.
The Rams will be back in action this Friday night when they hit the road again to take on CAC rival Essex Tech for a 5:30 pm kickoff.
