TEWKSBURY – Before the season started, Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Cross-Country Coach Fran Cusick said that in his mind, senior co-captain Molly Cremin was one of the top ten or so runners in the entire conference, and the goal for her was to break 20 minutes.
On a cold, rainy Saturday morning, the Coach's pre-season thoughts came to fruition – well he was 50-50.
Cremin finished as the 11th best runner in the league to earn All-Conference honors, while she just missed out on that sub-20 minute time, coming across at 20:11 for the 2.8 mile course.
“Molly had a fantastic performance and this was her best race ever,” said Cusick. “She was 11th overall, named to the All-Conference team, so that's just awesome. She really deserves it, she's a hard worker and she's really been so consistent this entire season with her training.
“She wasn't always getting the results that she wanted, so that's why I am so proud of her because she's had times in the past when she's allowed a bad performance to really get her down and really stymie her and derail her season almost. She didn't do that this year. She's shown a lot of growth over the last few years as a person and as a runner.”
Whenever tough weather comes into play at a cross-country meet – especially in this case a league meet – you never know what to expect. You never know how the runners are going to react to rain/cold temperatures or course conditions. Cremin said she handled all of those things with ease.
“We went over the course during the last couple of practices and when we went over it, it was completely flooded,” she said. “We figured the times would be slow and it would be a tough race, but once we were actually running it, it wasn't as bad as we thought. Some of the turns were a little slippery, but other than that, everything is fine. I don't mind the rain (and poor weather). I find it fun.”
Andover's Molly Kiley won the race at 18:27, which was 42 seconds better than runner-up Miana Caraballo of Methuen. She finished 24 seconds ahead of third place finisher Leyla Kvaternik who came in at 19:36 – so from her third spot, to Cremin's 11th spot, nine runners came across within 35 seconds of one another.
“I stayed more conservative at the beginning because I know that I have more of a kick at the end. Towards the middle (of the race), I started picking it up and then I was probably in like 12th place for a little bit and then I moved up and got 11th,” she said.
And how does 11th place make you feel?
“I'm happy with that and I got a personal record, too,” she said while sporting a smile.
She’ll now that confidence and momentum into the state meet, which will be held in two weeks in Gardner.
