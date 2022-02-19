TEWKSBURY – After a real tough month of January, finishing 1-6 overall, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Basketball team started to put things together in the month of February against teams of their talent level. Once that happened, they knocked off Methuen, who defeated them the first time and almost upset the No. 20 ranked Chelmsford Lions.
Building off that momentum, the Redmen hosted Bedford on Friday night in a non-league contest. The Bucs entered the game with a 14-1 record, but were without their top player, who is a 1,000 point scorer and off to Brandeis next year, while in the first quarter, their next top player also went down with an injury.
Tewksbury took advantage of the depleted line-up but also played extremely well, especially defensively to come away with a hard-earned 42-31 victory played before a large noisy home crowd, who came out to support the team which honored their five seniors before the game.
“It was a really good night – everything about it really was great. It was our Senior Night and our girls always go overkill with that stuff and it's just awesome. The kids, the parents, it's just unbelievable how they do it here. Then a lot of students came out too which was huge and they were pretty loud all game. I think they rattled Bedford just a bit, so the whole night was fun,” said head coach Joel Mignault.
After the introductions of the seniors including Kati Polimeno, Maddie Stovesand, Rachel Picher, Christina Wentworth as well as senior Addison Grant, who is a also a member of the TMHS Unified Basketball team and then joined the Varsity team, the game started but in a different way.
“The girls on our team came to me and mentioned that they wanted Addison to start and wanted to try to get her involved in the scoring,” said Mignault. “I had to speak to the Bedford coach first about it and she was great, she didn't even hesitate and she was so classy about the whole thing, as well as the officials. The Bedford team was in full support, too.”
Bedford won the opening tip-off and went down the court and scored, and Tewksbury then gained possession. The ball ended up in Grant's hands, and she struck a basket, her first in a varsity uniform.
“After she got in that Lawrence game, Addi has gotten some confidence and she's been waiting for her shot. The girls obviously love having her around. All of the credit goes to the girls, they did it all,” said Mignault.
After the teams exchanged those early baskets, Tewksbury's defense was very stingy and really didn't let Bedford do too much all night.
“Defensively we were really good as a team. We were able to switch it up a little bit but there was a lot of different girls that contributed,” said the coach. “No one really stood out too much on the offensive scoreboard, but defensively as a unit, Kati (Polimeno) came up with some big steals, Madi (Stovesand) had some big steals, Madi (Ryan) was in the middle and she had a couple of blocks. We were just able to frustrate them and cause some turnovers.”
That strong performance on the defensive end, led the Redmen to a terrific win, all coming on Sr. Night.
“This senior group, I knew they would be a part of a lot of the things that we did this year. They knew going in to Friday's game that this was a game that we needed to win and would help us tremendously in the rankings if we could pull off a win,” said Mignault. “I didn't hesitate at all to lean on them, especially in the first quarter which involved pretty much those four players.
“Even throughout the game, the attitudes and the efforts they have provided all season have just been tremendous. They were a big part of our success on that night and I couldn't have been happier for all of them.”
