SALEM, NH – When asked about her performances on the night, Tewksbury Memorial High School junior Amanda Ogden said, “I was really nervous because there's so many great gymnasts here. I went four-for-four on my events and I'm proud of how I did, I thought I did good. There's just so many great gymnasts and people here.”
She did go four-for-four. Her routines in all four events led her to a third overall placement in the All-Around competition during the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Gymnastics Meet held at A-2 Gymnastics.
She executed all four events, pushing her to become one of the top all-around performers in four straight league championship meets. She was the vault champion as a seventh grader, finishing fourth all-around. As an eighth grader she was sixth and as a freshman, she was third.
Last year there was no meet, and now this year, she grabbed another third.
It’s believed that no other gymnast in the history of the program has finished in the top six of the all-around competition in four straight years. Samantha Beatrice finished sixth, sixth and seventh over three years.
Ogden’s accomplishment certainly doesn’t go unnoticed.
“Amanda is exhausted. She has had a lot of competitions with her club team and now this is her ninth high school meet,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey. “These meets are long, she takes AP classes in school and I'm not making excuses for her, but she is exhausted mentally and physically. Last week she was at the top peak in that meet versus North Andover and today she grinded it out in all four events. We are very proud of what she accomplished.”
For the second time in her career, Ogden has been crowned an individual champion, this time taking the bars with a score of 9.3.
“I was surprised that she took first on the bars only because it's been a nemesis for her,” said Wilkey. “You see on the scoresheet some of her scores and she has had nines and then other times she's even been in the sevens. For her to conquer that tonight with that much pressure on her, in her first event, she crushed it. She said to me, 'I can't believe I came in first place' and I said 'you did, it was amazing and your performance was just awesome'.”
Ogden said that she was a bit surprised, but knew that she did much better in this event compared to years past.
“I had my highest score in my whole high school career on the bars so I was really proud of myself for that,” she said. “I just had a nice clean routine. My dismount could have been a little bit better with my landing, but overall it was really clean.”
Ogden finished the night by taking fifth on the floor at 9.250, sixth on the beam at 8.750 and was tied for ninth on the vault at 9.1, which earned her the third all-around top score, but also pushed the team to its best ever, third place finish.
“We thought we would finish in last place. Every year we finish in ninth place so we were just so surprised to find out we finished third. It's so exciting and we're just so proud of everyone,” she said.
