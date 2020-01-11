BILLERICA – Through the first three quarters, there were nine lead changes between Shawsheen and Malden Catholic, and in that third quarter, the Rams shooters started to get hot, draining a couple of three-pointers and trailed by two points going to the fourth.
But in the final eight minutes, the Lancers, a first-year varsity program playing an independent schedule, forced a number of Rams' turnovers and those resulted in a handful of transition baskets and Malden Catholic outscored the Rams 17-5 to come away with a 54-40 victory played Thursday night at the Shawsheen Gymnasium.
The win — coupled with two more victories afterwards against Cristo Rey (65-7) and Gloucester (56-27) — improved the Lancers to 5-2 on the season, while, Shawsheen fell for the first time this season. The Rams were then defeated by Lowell Catholic 46-37 three days later to put their record at 2-2 on the young season.
Shawsheen head coach Kate Marshall said after that game that her team was a little bit rusty with 14 days off between their last game, and also said that foul trouble didn't help, but no excuses, her team was simply outplayed.
"Before (the break) we were in a rhythm, and we have a young team so we were put to the test today," she said. "(Malden Catholic) played us man-to-man and I think that can intimidate younger players. Overall, (tonight) I thought we were outhustled and they played with more heart than we did. You saw that with the rebounding, they got double the putbacks than we did and in general, it was just a lack of heart on our part and it won’t happen again.
“We practiced and had just two days off during the break, but this is going to definitely be a piece of humble pie for us after starting out 2-0 and now losing at home. I think it’ll be good for us to do some soul searching."
Malden Catholic took a quick 8-2 lead before the Rams closed out the first quarter on a 6-0 run behind a three-pointer from Karissa Ragato, a jumper from Lindsey McCarthy and a free throw from Brooke Bicknell.
The teams went back-and-forth in the first few minutes of the second quarter, tied up at 15 before the Lancers pushed the lead to six on two inside baskets from Lily Mineo and two freebies by Marielle Riccioli, and the lead was five at the break.
That changed in the third quarter as Susanna Gillis buried two treys, while teammates Steph Mercurio, of Tewksbury, and Shelby Bourdeau added baskets suddenly making it a game with the Rams ahead by a point. Malden Catholic responded as Kylie Bragg hit both free throws and Wilmington resident Andre Turner drained a three-pointer giving the Lancers a four-point lead.
The teams continued to stay neck-and-neck with MC leading by two after three, before breaking it open in the fourth starting out on a 7-0 run behind a steal and lay-up by Turner and bucket by Bragg in the lane and three free throws and then two minutes later Kayla Jackson hit two straight baskets to push the lead to nine with 2:43 remaining.
"We were patient and we pressed in spots," said MC coach Jay Keane, who previously coached eight years at Wilmington. "Overall, our ball movement was much better. We’re still real young so sometimes they panic a little bit.
Shawsheen is a good program. They are always in the mix. To come here and win is great for us."
Turner led the way as she had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, while, Bragg had 14 points and 5 rebounds, Mineo had 12 points and 6 rebounds and Jackson had 9 points, as the four combined for all but one basket.
For Shawsheen, Gillis led the way with 11 points, all in the second half, while, Mercurio had ten points and five rebounds.
