TEWKSBURY – Towards the latter part of last year's season, then a junior, Brooklynn DeGrechie was relied upon to log a lot more minutes on the field, playing one of the center defensive spots for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team. The Redmen were battling through some injuries and some inconsistencies in the back, and she became a solid, consistent player, getting her feet completely wet with the fast-paced varsity style of play.
Now a year later, after a basketball season and after a spring club soccer tune-up season, DeGrechie returns as one of the more experienced players in the back, but also enters this season as one of the team's three captains.
“Brooklynn is one of our senior captains along with Victoria Catanzano and Riley Sheehan. Brooklynn is a great leader for us. She leads by example. Her character and her behavior are things we want to see in a captain,” said first-year head coach Brooke Pacheco. “I know playing wise and experience wise, she has experience with club teams so I think she’s going to be a strong asset for us there in the back line.”
At the time of the interview, Pacheco said that DeGrechie will be one of the team's center defensive backs, along with Kat MacDonald, another versatile, multi-sport athlete. The two have played together for quite some time, and DeGrechie is excited to do it again this season.
“(Kat and I) have been playing together since youth soccer so we have a lot of good chemistry together and we just play well with each other,” she said, as the two are also basketball teammates. “(As a center defender) we have to be committed back there. We can see a lot of the field so we can tell people when they need to move up, so we have to be loud and talk a lot. We also have to hold it down the middle.”
That's certainly a tall order considering Tewksbury's schedule. The Redmen are in one of the toughest leagues in the state with the MVC, and unlike many of the other Redmen athletic teams, girls' soccer plays in the Large School Division, meaning they face Andover, North Andover and Central Catholic two times each.
“She’ll be in the middle as one of our defensive center backs and we’re going to need that presence back there,” said Pacheco. “We’re going to need someone who is going to communicate so her working alongside Kat MacDonald I think is a good pairing. If for some reason we need to shift things around, we can use Brooklynn in the midfield as well.”
While DeGrechie and the rest of the defense tries to tighten things up a bit this year, the team also needs to find a way to generate offense, whether that comes from the outside backs, the midfielders or naturally the strikers, the Redmen will need to bury their chances to take the pressure off of DeGrechie and company.
“I think we have a lot of potential to be really good this season as long as we can work on our chemistry and really connect our passes. So far our biggest scorer has been Cassidy Paige. She’s a junior this year and she’s been scoring a lot and has been looking good,” said DeGrechie.
Last year the Redmen missed out making it to the playoffs by several wins. The team had the injury bug but also entered the season pretty young and inexperienced. This year's team has the new coach and some new players, and by the looks of things in the early goings, some changes have been made to the practices.
“Last year we really focused on fundamentals which are still doing now, but I feel it’s higher intensity so there’s some differences but also some similarities,” said DeGrechie.
Whether or not the Redmen finish the season as league champs or in last place, DeGrechie certainly wants to create some long lasting memories with her friends and teammates. Maybe someday she can pass those memories and funny stories along to family members, much like her mother Shelly Terris has done. She played for the same Redmen soccer program back in the mid 1990's, under then head coach Bob Manzi.
“It’s very nice to have someone who I look up to and want to follow in her footsteps,” said Brooklynn about her mom.
Besides her mom, Brooklynn's sister Maddie is also involved with the high school and athletics. Last year the Town Crier told her story about being a member of the Life Skills Group and being able to play in a JV Field Hockey game.
“It was really nice to see her being out there with everyone and being a part of the team,” said Brooklynn, who also acknowledged her youngest sister Macie, who is eight. “(My two sisters) look to me on what to do, so I like to be a big role model for them.”
This role model at home and now on the soccer field as a captain, said that she is planning on attending college and would like to study psychology with an interest in criminal behavior. She said most likely this senior year of high school will end her athletic days.
“It’ll be sad once it’s all over but I just hope that we do good this season, so it’ll be a nice way to end my career,” she said.
