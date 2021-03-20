BILLERICA – Kelsey Rapoza knows all about what it takes to be a part of a winning volleyball program.
As a three-year member of the Fairhaven High School Varsity Volleyball team, the 2011 graduate of the school was part of some very successful teams during her days with the Blue Devils, making three tournament appearances, including a run to the Division 2 state championship game in her senior year.
Rapoza, who now makes her home in Wilmington, will be looking to draw on that experience this season and hopefully for many years to come after recently being named the new head coach of the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team.
Rapoza takes over for Anne DeMarco, who coached the Rams for the past three seasons, compiling a 25-39 record over that span, including last season’s 6-14 campaign. Rapoza was an assistant with last year’s squad and feels grateful for what she learned from DeMarco, a former star with volleyball player at UMass Lowell.
“Anne played in college, so she was a wealth of knowledge, especially for hitting, since I was a setter, so I definitely learned a ton from her” Rapoza said. “And I took a ton from my coaches growing up as well.”
But whatever she may have learned others, this is undoubtedly Rapoza’s team now. But the good news for Rapoza, and for the Rams, is that they will be returning several players who were with the team last season who Rapoza to know in her role as an assistant coach. Her experience, as well as her familiarity with so many players, has made for a smooth transition in the opening days of practice.
“It’s been awesome, the girls have been so welcoming,” Rapoza said. “I would say the most eye opening thing was during tryouts. We had 37 students trying out, so there were a lot of people in the gym, so it was definitely a learning curve trying to manage that many people at once. When all is said and done, we have a great team here and they have been very welcoming and it has been a great shift.”
While it is still early in her coaching career, and Rapoza still has plenty of time in her career to develop her coaching philosophy, she already has a pretty good handle on what she expects from her team
“As of right now, I just want these girls to have fun and to respect each other,” Rapoza said. “I want them to have a great time, but still be serious about the game.”
Shawsheen Athletic Director Al Costabile has liked what he has seen from Rapoza so far. What she may lack in experience, she has certainly made up for with her commitment to the team and her enthusiasm for the game of volleyball.
“I have really enjoyed having Kelsey with us. She has been a great addition to our coaching fraternity,’ Costabile said. “She has a lot of enthusiasm and that will be a huge asset for her. She has a great ability to relate to the kids and she creates a great atmosphere. The kids seem to be responding to it, and they are enjoying it very much. She is a hard worker and she loves the game of volleyball. We are excited to have her with us.”
As pleased as Costabile has been with Rapoza, the new coach has been equally happy with her experience in her first year as a head coach at Shawsheen.
“Shawsheen has been great. Coach C. has been absolutely amazing and his administrative assistant Jamie Lee has been out of this world as well,” Rapoza said. “They have both just been so welcoming. Any questions I have no matter the time of day, they get back to me right away. They have just been so supportive, especially with everything going on with COVID and everything. They have been so great, letting us know what’s going on and what we need to do. They have just been fantastic.”
With the season just about ready to get underway, Rapoza is eager to take to the sidelines for the Rams. Like many people this season, more than anything, she is just thrilled that her team will have any season at all.
“I am pumped for the season. We have a great, great group of kids,” Rapoza said. “Win or lose, they’re just so infectious with the way they communicate with one another. I am just happy to be here and I am happy with everything going on we can give them the opportunity to get on the floor.”
