ROXBURY – For the second year in a row, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Alex Arbogast proved that he's one of the best sprinters in all of New England.
A year ago, the reigning Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, won the 55-meter dash with a blazing time of 6.46 seconds. This past Saturday, he entered the New England Championship Meet as the third seed with a season best time of 6.48 seconds. After posting the best time out of any of the other participants in the preliminary rounds at 6.49 seconds, Arbogast advanced to the finals where he finished third with the same 6.49 second time.
The winner of the race was Noble Gagnon of Simsbury, Connecticut. He came into the meet seeded first at 6.35 seconds and placed seventh in the preliminary heat with a time of 6.58 before edging out both Arbogast and second-place finisher Miles Burr of Mount Desert Island, Maine but hundredths of a second. Burr finished at 6.48, Arbogast was 6.49, followed by Jared Gibbons of Lasalle Academy in Rhode Island, who was seeded second at 6.48, and then Andre Clark of Marshwood, Maine finished fifth at 6.51 seconds.
The top five finishers were separated by four one-hundredths of a second.
“I was in the preferred lane and the guys who finished ahead of me were in the outside lanes of me, so when the race finished, I did not know who won,” said Arbogast. “I thought I had it. I was in the middle and I could see who was right next to me and apparently this kid on the end in lane eight, snuck up and won. Then the kid in lane one came in second place. It took forever for the results to pop up and (we all finished one-hundredth of a second from one another).
“I ended up in third and I was really disappointed. I wanted to defend my title. But being in such a close race like that, you really can't be mad. I let two one-hundredths of a second get in the way of being in first place. I was happy (for Gongon). There were a lot of younger guys competing which was nice and we all just really pushed each other to get to those good times so I'm happy with it.”
A week earlier at the All-State Meet, Arbogast finished with the best time in the preliminary heat and then in the finals was pushed back to finish third.
“Going into (the meet) there was a lot on the line, obviously winning it last year (I wanted to repeat). I saw who I was going up against, including a fast kid from Connecticut who I knew from before and I thought that it would take a bad day from him and a really good day for me (to beat him). I was just really positive about (the entire experience). There were a lot of new faces, younger kids, not like last year.
“I had a really good time in the preliminary heat and was the leader by nine one-hundredths of a second. I was really confident but I (also) didn't let that get to me because I kind of did that (last week) at the All-State Meet. I just got a little bit too excited after the time that I put up from the preliminary race. (This time) I just tried to control myself.”
Arbogast will now have one more meet before this successful winter season comes to an end. This Saturday, he will participate in the New Balance High School Nationals to be held at the NB Facility. His preliminary heat will take place on Saturday and if he finishes in the top 16 there, he will advance to the semi-finals on Sunday morning, and obviously a good showing there would land him into the finals.
