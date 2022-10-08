Shawsheen Tech sophomore quarterback Sidney Tildsley has shown a knack for finding the end zone in just over a year as the starter for the Rams.
Last Friday, the Billerica resident had another big night as Shawsheen improved its record to 4-0 with a 20-14 win on the road against Greater Lawrence.
Not only did Tildsley throw a pair of touchdowns in the win, he added a 93-yard interception return for a score as the Reggies threatened to find the end zone on a fourth-down play from inside the 10-yard line late in the first quarter.
Greater Lawrence (0-4) battled back from a 14-0 deficit to trail 14-7 at halftime and scored their second touchdown with 9:14 remaining, cutting the deficit to six.
Shawsheen's next drive took almost seven minutes off the clock and left the Reggies with just 2:41 to cover 70 yards.
It didn't happen.
“I thought our defense, especially in that fourth quarter, came up huge,” Ram coach Al Costabile said. "This was a grinder."
Up 14-7 at halftime, Shawsheen added to its lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter when Tildsley hit junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington with a 27-yard touchdown strike. The extra point missed, but the Rams led 20-7.
Copson had a monster game for Shawsheen with 10 catches for well over 100 yards receiving.
The Reggies answered in unique fashion, driving 70 yards in 13 plays and scoring when junior Steven Rosario scored from one yard out.
Just before the touchdown on a fourth-and-13 play, a desperation pass by Reggie senior Richard Torpey was intentionally slapped away instead of intercepted by a Ram player, but the ball bounced right into the hands of Reggie senior Juan Arias at the 3-yard line.
Sophomore Rhandall Cartagena’s extra point cut the Ram lead to six.
Shawsheen nearly ran out the remainder of the clock, moving to the Reggie 29-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
Without any timeouts, Greater Lawrence needed to work fast, but failed to earn a first down, ending the game. Shawsheen junior Richard Elliott of Billerica had a big tackle for a loss of three yards in that final possession.
The Rams started the scoring after stopping a fake punt attempt by the Reggies at the Greater Lawrence 34-yard line. Shawsheen junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington tackled the punter on the play, forcing a fumble that was recovered by junior Austin Malandain of Billerica.
Three plays later, Tildsley hit junior Caleb Caceres with a short pass that Caceres turned into a 35-yard touchdown play behind a big block from Malandain . The extra point by junior Jared Bishop of Wilmington made it 7-0 just 2:50 into the game.
The Reggies moved the ball well in their second possession before Tildsley's pick-6.
The play gave the Rams a 14-0 lead with 3:53 left in the opening quarter.
Greater Lawrence scored late in the opening stanza on a 24-yard run by senior Javious Calderon.
Shawsheen's defense was solid for most of the night.
In the second quarter, junior Thomas Cormier of Billerica and Elliot had tackles for losses. Junior Damian Ortiz also added a nice stop late in the half.
Greater Lawrence only had three second-half possessions, punting away the first, scoring on the second and turning the ball over on downs in the final minute to end the contest.
“The Reggies are very good and they’ve very, very competitive,” said Costabile. “They don’t get down and at home they’re always dangerous, it doesn’t matter what the lead is.”
Next up for the Rams is a homecoming game on Friday night in Billerica against Greater Lowell starting at 7 p.m.
