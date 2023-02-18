TEWKSBURY – When the Tewksbury High School wrestling squad arrived at the Romano Gymnasium on Saturday morning for the Division 3 sectional meet, the team had one goal in mind – move on as many wrestlers to the states as possible.
It’s safe to say the Redmen lived up to their expectation. In fact, the dominant performance brought even more than they had hoped.
When the final whistle was blown, the Redmen didn’t just advance eleven wrestlers to the state meet next weekend; they were crowned sectional champions for the first time since 1997 while producing four champions and four finalists.
To put the cherry on top, head coach Steve Kasprzak was named Division 3 sectional Coach of the Year, for the second straight time.
Despite a team sectional championship, a coach of the year award, and the abundance of individual placers that were seen on Saturday, there’s one statistic in particular that stands out to Kasprzak the most.
“The most impressive thing to be today was all fourteen weight classes scored points,” said Kasprzak. “Everybody won a match to earn points in the team race. You walk away with a team title and all those points matter.”
With every wrestler up and down the lineup earning at least one victory, it’s no surprise the Redmen racked up 260 points to be awarded the sectional trophy.
“We’ve been grinding for it for a long time,” said Kasprzak. “It’s been a goal the last four or five years. We’ve finished second twice, so we’ve been right there. I’m happy for our kids because they really are the ones that do it.”
Given the widespread success on the mat on Saturday, Tewksbury is sending eleven wrestlers to states due to their top four finishes.
“That’s ninety percent of the battle if you want to compete for a state title, is to get as many kids there as possible,” said Kasprzak. “Some teams show up with four or five kids, so to roll over with eleven just by numbers you got a little better of a chance.”
Tewksbury’s four sectional champions included Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class), Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class), Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class), and Hunter Johnson (145-pound weight class).
Desisto was the first Redmen to get on the podium, pinning Luke Brodeur of Melrose at 0:31. Prior to the finals, Desisto pinned Joshua Neal of North Middlesex at 0:16 as well as Luca Simion of Wakefield at 0:09.
Callahan’s dominant day on the mat consisted of three convincing pins. The senior pinned Jackson Allen of Gloucester at 1:20, Logan Jacques of Danvers at 1:25, and Andrew Valley of Wakefield at 0:40 in the finals.
After a second place finish last season, Donovan outlasted Melrose’s Alexander Mclaughlin in an 8-0 major decision to earn a first place medal. He also pinned Mark Haskins of Danvers at 1:15 and Emanick Carrasquillo of Burlington at 1:05.
Closing out the winners was Johnson, pinning Oisin Cullen of Wakefield at 1:07, Lucas Bistany of Triton at 1:47, George Grundhoff of Nashoba Tech at 0:26, and Tae-son Mun of Burlington at 0:31.
The Redmen sent four other wrestlers to the finals who ultimately fell short. Angelo Desisto (113-pound weight class) pinned Aiden Decoste of Gloucester at 3:18 before falling to No. 1 seed Michael Thomas of Melrose at 4:43 in a back and forth match.
Sean Hirtle (170-pound weight class) battled all day, pinning Nolan Merrill of Triton at 4:19 and outlasting Dustin Fournier of North Middlesex in a 16-3 major decision. In a finals match that had multiple lead changes, Zach Arria of Wakefield was able to pull away in a 6-4 decision.
Paxton Green (195-pound weight class) won three matches to earn a bid to the finals. Green pinned all three opponents, including Jayden Ortiz of Watertown at 0:07, Kip King of Wakefield at 0:20, and Tennyson Dwyer of Excel Academy at 3:44. No. 1 seed Michael Toppan of Gloucester pinned Green in the finals at 3:29.
Manuel Mengata (220-pound weight class) was defeated by No. 1 seed Jayden Toppan of Gloucester by pin at 1:45 in the finals following two consecutive pins in his first two matches. He bested Ken Leonard of Nashoba Tech by pin at 0:43 as well as Joe Lamonica of Wakefield at 3:59.
The Redmen placed three other wrestlers into the state tournament on Saturday. Ryan Fleming (152-pound weight class), Sam Macmillan (160-pound weight class), and Luke Shaw (185-pound weight class) all captured fourth place finishes.
Fleming went 2-2 on the day, earning victories against Tommy Dicker of Watertown by a 7-6 decision and Nick Iascone of Wilmington.
After falling in the opening round of the tournament, Macmillan grinded his way through the consolation bracket where he won three matches in a row. He pinned Zachary Hashley of Gloucester at 1:28, Ulysses Cullen of Wakefield at 5:17, and beat Anthony Navaroli of Triton in a 7-4 decision to earn his bid to the state meet.
Shaw had himself a 2-2 day on the mat, pinning Anthony Debenedictis of Nashoba Tech at 5:41 and Darien Crawford of North Middlesex at 2:58.
Three other Tewksbury wrestlers earned wins in the tournament – Benjamin Barrasso (120-pound weight class) went 2-2 on the day to earn a fifth place finish and serve as an alternate next Saturday. Barrasso beat Alex Sabino of Triton in the first match of the day (11-4 decision) as well as in the consolation bracket (pin at 0:36).
Closing out the Tewksbury match winners were Sean Callahan (132-pound weight class) over Daniel Macdonald of Watertown by pin at 1:41 and Anthony Monteiro (285-pound weight class) over Peter Walp of Weston by pin at 1:14.
After a heartbreaking second place finish last season, Kasprzak is relieved to get over the hump this season, especially for the current senior class.
“Our seniors finished second as freshmen and then obviously we had that COVID year, and then they were second last year,” he said. “I’m happy for those kids who can call themselves sectional champs for the rest of their lives.”
The Redmen will bring eleven wrestlers to the state meet at Wakefield High School on Saturday.
“We got a chance,” said Kasprzak. “We lost by a point last year and I thought about it every day since. Our kids are motivated and we’re very happy in today’s win for sure, but their eyes are set on the big one.”
