TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON— Since the high school girls lacrosse schedule released earlier this spring, both the Tewksbury and Wilmington squads had one game circled on their calendar. Last Wednesday, another installment of the Redmen/Wildcat rivalry was completed on a brisk, windy afternoon in Wilmington.
This time, it was Tewksbury who came out on top, defeating their neighbor by a score of 11-7 in a back and forth thriller.
As Tewksbury headed into halftime with a 5-3 lead, head coach Erin Murphy knew that once her team shook off the nerves of the rivalry, her team had an opportunity to win.
“At some points we did force it a little bit (because) we were excited, but we finally took a breath and made some cleaner cuts and were able to get some really great looks in front of the net to result in some goals when in the beginning of the game we were a little frantic. When we became more patient we were more successful,” she said.
The Redmen were ultimately able to cut the game open at the 13 minute mark of the second half, potting four unanswered goals to seal the victory. Redmen goal scorers included Jamie Constantino (5), Kat Schille (4), Julia Moura (1), and Ava Nordbruch (1).
Although Emily Picher didn’t land on the stat sheet, her efforts in the faceoff circle paid dividends for the Tewksbury offense.
“Emily Picher was really big for us in the circle with eleven draw controls, so we were able to really get our offense moving right away, which was nice,” said Murphy.
In between the pipes, the Redmen utilized both Lydia Barnes (eleven saves) and Nikole Gosse (four saves) en route to their victory. After swapping Barnes out for Gosse, Murphy decided to give the nod back to Barnes to close the game.
“With the way Wilmington was setting up their defense, we had the opportunity to send a longer clear out, and Lydia was a little more successful with that today which is why I made that switch back,” she said. “Both have been really strong in net.”
Sitting at a 4-2 following the win, Murphy acknowledges how great it feels to come out of the gate with a winning record.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever had that while I’ve been the head coach,” she said. “So hopefully we can take that momentum going into Bedford who is also a strong program. (We’re) hoping to keep it rolling, it’s great to be so successful early on.”
On the other end of Tewksbury’s victory, Wildcat head coach Chris Frissore was pleased with the performance his team put forth.
“It was a good game, I’m not totally upset,” the coach said following the loss. “We’re still chasing that first win.”
Chasing a two-goal deficit the majority of the game, the ‘Cats were unable to make a late game push.
“We couldn't get over the two goal hump,” said Frissore. “We’d get within one, and we’d get a little momentum and they would get another one. We had a couple eight meter shots that we weren’t scoring, both teams had a lot of shots. Both goalies played really well.”
Wilmington took a 13-12 shots on goal advantage in the second half, seeing goals from Jess Collins, Maddie Sainato, and Gabby Kulevich. The ‘Cats also saw contributions from Leah Murphy.
With Jess and Jill Collins previously out of the lineup, Frissore saw a spark to their offense throughout the contest.
“Jess and Jill were both gone the last two games and they both picked up right where they left off,” he said. “They were good, they definitely made a difference. On the offensive end especially, (Jess) slows it down and she sets the pace. She’s important for the offensive side.”
In goal, Abby Driscoll impressed for the ‘Cats, making seven timely second half saves to keep her team within striking distance. With many of Wilmington’s games out of the gate being low scoring, Frissore has confidence in his team's defense.
“I look at our scores and there’s only one or two teams that put up more than fifteen (goals on us),” he said. “It’s (always) a low scoring game, we’re not over-bearing on offense and we’re not terrible at defense.”
However, in order to allow the offense to have more time with the ball, he expects to keep working on ground balls as the season progresses.
“For the last week we’ve been working on ground balls,” said Frissore. “When the ball goes down, we all just stare at it. We need to go for it so that’s what we’ve been working on. We feel like there were times on defense the possession ended up being five minutes long when it only had to be two (minutes) because they had it for two and a half minutes and we knocked it down and we couldn’t get it.”
Following their matchup with Tewksbury, the ‘Cats dropped a heartbreaker to Waltham by a score of 8-7 on Thursday. On Monday, they lost to Watertown 15-9 to move their record to 0-8.
Wilmington will look to find the win column with a matchup with Wakefield on Wednesday, where the results will not be known as of presstime, followed by a game with Stoneham on Friday.
TEWKSBURY DROPS TWO
Coming off their win over Wilmington, the Redmen ran into two skilled teams in Bedford and Billerica, dropping both contests.
In a 15-5 loss to Billerica on Monday night, Tewksbury was still able to walk away with a positive. Between the pipes, Gosse (ten saves) and Barnes (seven saves) shined in the effort.
“Billerica is always a really tough team, so while they did score fifteen goals, the bright part of the game was our goalies,” said Murphy. “I got both goalies in today. Nikole played the first half and Lydia played the second. Our goalies were doing their job, unfortunately we weren’t able to capitalize on the saves as much. Our goalies really stepped up today to keep us as close as they could.”
Being a freshman, Murphy will look to continue inserting Barnes into varsity action to further prepare her for her future as a goalie.
“I do always want to have them both ready. Lydia has been playing half of JV and a half of varsity to get more minutes because she’ll be with us longer,” said Murphy.
Offensively, Murphy is hoping her team will play with more confidence while they are setting up their offensive sets.
“Most of our goals were off of fast breaks, which is nice to create those opportunities, but our settled offense against some of these stronger teams is a bit too hesitant. I’m still needing a bit more from them,” she said.
Redmen goal scorers included Constantino with two, followed by one each from Schille, Picher, and Riley Sheehan.
With the win, Billerica improved their record to 4-5.
On Friday, Redmen saw a similar fate against Bedford in a 17-5 loss.
“Bedford was very strong, they have some great athletes that I’ve seen even on the volleyball court in the fall,” said Murphy. “They had some big bodies that were tough to compete with, but I need a little more from my offense.”
Again paving the way on the scoreboard was Constantino (three goals) and Picher (two goals).
“They are being consistent in their ability to get to the net, but against these tougher teams we need to be a little bit more well rounded,” said Murphy.
“When we’re passing, we’re not making those cuts,” she continued. “So we’re moving the ball, but we’re not moving the defense. We’re leaving our ball carriers in the same situations that the previous person just had and we’re not creating any new opportunities.”
The Redmen played North Reading on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. They then play Methuen on Friday and Central Catholic on Tuesday.
