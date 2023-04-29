Last Wednesday, the Wilmington and Tewksbury High School Girls Lacrosse teams met for a non-league game with the Redmen coming out on top. Battling for the loose ball here includes from left, Wilmington players Gabby Kulevich and Maddie Sainato and from Tewksbury, Tea Nickerson and Sarah Doherty. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).