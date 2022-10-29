The final two weeks of the season was action packed for the Tewksbury High School Golf Team. Between two final matches, the MIAA Division II Central Massachusetts Sectional Tournament, and the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship, the Redmen looked to close their season on a high note.
Last Monday, the MIAA Division II Central Massachusetts Sectional Tournament was held at Maplegate Golf Club in Bellingham. Junior Matt Cooke represented the Redmen as an individual having shot four over or better in at least half of his matches this season. Cooke’s dominant year consisted of an average score of 38.4, where he only shot above four over in three of 13 matches.
On a rainy, windy, and cold day on the links, Cooke shot a ten over 82, and Redmen head coach Jim Sullivan was proud of his efforts.
“I am very proud of him, his efforts and strides that he has made this season in going from the team's number four player last year to the team's unquestionable number one player this year,’’ said Sullivan. “Matt's score this year was better than it was at the same course last year when we qualified and played here as a team but Matt is such a competitor and expects so much from himself, that he was disappointed by it. It's one of the things I really respect and appreciate about him, he has such a tremendous inner drive and motor to want to be better and to be the best in all that he does.”
Because the team failed to compile a record of .500 or better at the end of the season’s matches, the team did not earn a bid in the tournament. However, Sullivan is confident the team can get back and points to Cooke as someone who can take charge and set an example for his teammates.
“Matt worked tremendously hard this off season, as well as throughout it to be prepared for every match, including this one where he went out and played the course two days prior on a Sunday. When you have players like Matt Cooke leading the way as your number one player and one of your two team captains, you know that things can and will be better in the future,” said Sullivan.
The last event of the Redmen Golf campaign was held last Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Golf Club in Lowell where the Merrimack Valley Conference Golf Championships were held. Tewksbury was represented by their top four players in Matt Cooke, Jeremy Insogna, Ryan Flynn and Ryan Baker.
Out of the ten teams competing, Tewksbury would finish in sixth place, adding their best three scores on the day to calculate one score.
Matt Cooke led the way for the Redmen shooting a +3 score and finishing in the top five individually. Junior Jeremy Insogna shot a +6 on the day, which landed him within the top ten in the tournament. Senior Ryan Flynn, playing in his first stroke play tournament of his career shook off some early difficulties to settle in on the second nine holes where he shot just six over par to finish with an overall score of 92, and junior Ryan Baker, also playing in his first stroke play tournament of his golf career, carded a 90 for the day.
Coach Sullivan was proud of his team’s efforts, and hopes it is something that can be built on in the future.
“This was a really good score for us here today, probably one of the better scores that we have had in this championship as we're more a match play kind of team that doesn't have a lot of experience up and down the lineup with stroke play players, but we are hoping to change that as we have more and more players opting to spend their spring and summer playing at local courses such as Long Meadow Golf Club where they get those opportunities (to play in stroke play events). I'm happy for this group of players that represented our team and did so well,” Sullivan said.
In the final two matches of the regular season, the Redmen traveled to Billerica Country Club and fell by a score of 14-6 to a very talented Billerica team, who ended up finishing in a tie for first place in the sectional tournament held last Tuesday.
Junior Matt Cooke led the way shooting a match best 36 and beating top Billerica shooter Jeff Babineau, handing him just his third loss of the season. Cooke won 3&2, and also came away with the four ball match 3&2 with his partner Jeremy Insogna. Insogna also notched a flat in his respective match, and Sophomore Jake Civitarese won his match 3&2.
To round out the season’s matches, the Redmen hosted the Methuen Rangers at Trull Brook Golf Course. The Rangers were able to take the match by a score of 11-9, clinching a playoff berth and capping off their most successful season in over ten years.
Matt Cooke won his match 3&2, and was once again the medalist on the day with a 36. Other individual winners on the day included Ryan Baker 4&3, and Freshman Ricky Pacheco 1 Up.
Four ball winners included Jeremy Insogna and Matt Cooke 2&1, Ryan Baker and Ryan Flynn 2 Up, and Michael Hill and Jake Civitarese 2&1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.