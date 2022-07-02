TEWKSBURY – After 12 years between a volunteer, assistant and head coach in three different capacities, Peter Fortunato has announced that he is leaving Tewksbury Memorial High School as a teacher and a three-sport coach, and will take a teaching position at Greater Lowell Technical High School starting this September.
A former three-sport athlete at TMHS, who played football and really excelled in indoor and outdoor track before going on to a terrific track-and-field career at UMass-Amherst, Fortunato came on as a volunteer cross-country and track coach in 2010, worked his way up to where he served as the indoor boys track coach for two years, the outdoor boys track coach for five years and then the boys cross-country coach for the past ten seasons.
All combined, he coached 35 seasons and as a head coach, he compiled a record of 55-42 in cross-country, which included being co-coach of the 2012 team along with Peter Molloy and the two guided the Redmen to their first ever Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship title. In addition, during his tenure, Fortunato's teams won two Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 titles, won nine meets in 2016, the most in program history in about 20 years, qualified for the All-State Meet for a school record six straight years, while the 2013 team finished fifth at the Division 2 All-State Meet.
He also compiled a combined record of 15-14 in his seven combined seasons as the head coach of the indoor and outdoor track teams. All in all, he finished with a record of 70-56.
“I'm happy for Peter. You never want to see anybody that wants to grow professionally as a teacher, not get that opportunity,” said TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin. “For Peter to get a little bit closer to home, do something different professionally as an educator, I'm happy for him. Clearly this is a big loss for our boys cross-country program and our track program overall. Peter Fortunato was a very successful athlete here at Tewksbury High and he's a very well thought of coach at Tewksbury High, he's a friend, he's extremely easy to work with and is very organized. This is a loss for our track program, no question. Huge shoes to fill losing Peter.
“I wish him nothing but the best. He's been a tremendous athlete and just very easy to work with. Personally I'm happy for him but professionally, this one hurts.”
In his first six seasons as head cross-country coach, Fortunato had a record of 37-20, but over the last four years the record had tailed off to 15-22 with three straight losing seasons but that had absolutely nothing to do with his decision to leave.
“Honestly, I wasn't looking to leave. I never thought I would leave Tewksbury. Obviously I was an athlete there and I have been teaching and coaching there for a while now. It came down to having to make a decision that was best for my family,” said Fortunato. “Now that I'm living up in Hudson (New Hampshire), the commute to Tewksbury is fine, but ultimately, someone sent me this opening (teacher's job) at Greater Lowell Tech. I saw that it's closer to home, less time in the building, they pay a little bit more and our son Wilson can go to pre-school there. That's huge because currently he goes to pre-school (with my wife) Jamie and she'll be on maternity leave this fall, so it only makes sense for me to take this job.
“I'm going to miss (the Town Crier) and everyone else I interact with being at Tewksbury. Personally I think this change will be challenging for me because I'm going to miss so many great people, but I know that it's right for Jamie, I know that it's right for Wilson and I know that it's right for my next son (who is due next month). Just being more available and being around my family more, I think it'll be better for everybody.”
Fortunato said that once he was hired, the Greater Lowell cross-country coach Matthew Murphy asked him to be an assistant and he said yes.
“I agreed to be an assistant cross-country coach but I don't see being a head coach at all, and definitely not in track. Over the next ten years I'm honestly looking forward to coaching Wilson's sports and be able to play with him and just to be a dad.”
After his first two seasons as a volunteer/assistant coach, Fortunato was named the co-coach of the boys and girls program along with Molloy before the 2012 season. That year the boys won the D3 Eastern Mass championship title in dramatic fashion, with the score going down to a tiebreaker with a sick Mike Famiglietti finishing one spot ahead of Wellesley's runner.
After that, came five more years of the team enjoying successful seasons in the MVC and then the post-season meets with five more All-State appearances, including a pair of third place finishes at the Eastern Mass Meets.
“We had quite the (six-year) stretch of making it to the All-State Meet and I'm still in contact with all of those guys. Stemming from my first few years, I didn't realize how spoiled I was until later on in my career, but starting off my coaching career with Brian Amaral, Corey Thomas, the Darrigo Brothers and Mike Famiglietti, and then it was guys like Mario Fuchu, Ben and Joey Forest, Alex Hirtle and Patrick Carleton (who kept it going),” said Fortunato. “I see those guys and once in a while I go out for runs with them. Those are the things, whether I'm in Tewksbury or up here (in Hudson), those are the relationships that I know will last forever. That's kind of a settling feeling for me knowing that I've had those relationships, they are built already and I'll keep those relationships and still be able to be more available for my family.”
Fortunato admitted that leaving the cross-country position behind was the biggest obstacle when it came to making this decision.
“I just have fantastic memories. Walking away from being the boys cross-country coach was probably the hardest part about this decision. I just loved that position. There's a lot of work that goes into it with hosting, scoring and having to pretty much officiate meets so it's unlike most sports with the amount of work that goes into the meet day process. I'm going to miss my athletes. I have built good connections with those athletes over the years, probably as good as any others that we've had stemming from the years that we had Mike Famiglietti and Brian Amaral and those kids,” he said.
Besides all of the student-athletes who ran, or performed for Fortunato over his 35 seasons, he said that he owes a lot of public thank-yous to the coaches he has worked with, as well as other administrators.
“I've been fortunate enough to coach with great people too. I had the opportunity to coach with Steve Levine my first year or two, which was amazing after running for him. Then after that, I coached with Peter Molloy, Fred Doyle, John Byrnes, Fran Cusick and Billy Meuse, even though that was a short time that we coached together. I have nothing but good memories. Even the relationships that I have built with the other coaches in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“Patty Lally hired me as a teacher and she really gave me the opportunity to set my career in Tewksbury so I really need to thank her. Then I have to thank all of the coaches who I have ever worked with, and then Ronnie Drouin has done a fantastic job as the Athletic Director and I certainly need to thank him for all of his hard work and efforts over the years. I also have to thank Nancy O'Hare. She has just been absolutely huge, especially the last few years.”
Drouin said that the position has been posted and he's hoping to name a replacement obviously sooner than later.
